Helen Flanagan has retorted against cruel social media critics who called her face a mess due to her use of lip fillers.

The 32-year-old faced backlash after sharing a video of herself on Instagram preparing for a night out in Liverpool, in which her heavily lined lips were on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan Shared a Glimpse of Some of the Hateful Comments She Received

Helen took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to highlight some of the cruel comments she had received, one of which compared her lips to “baboon’s a**.”

The comments were made under a video of the actress preparing for the evening. The video starts with Helen, makeup-free and wearing a towel on her head, leaning in to examine her complexion.

The clip then shows her transformation, featuring a full-makeup look and her hair styled in glamorous waves.

“I never understand why people can be so mean. It doesn’t matter how someone looks. If you’ve got a good heart, you’re beautiful anyway,” she wrote.

While many complemented her glamorous look, others quickly criticized her appearance, calling her lips ridiculous and excessively large.

Helen Flanagan Had Lip Filler a Month After Having Breast Augmentation

Helen opened up about getting lip fillers in January last year, just a month after undergoing breast augmentation. The former soap star shared a video of herself applying lipstick, explaining the motivations behind her latest cosmetic procedure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

“I’ve got big lips, but my bottom lip was bigger, and because I’ve been overlining my top lip, I wanted a little filler to even them out,” she said in Daily Mail.

“Don’t do anything when you’re too young,” Helen advised while admitting that she also had Botox in the past. The mother-of-three continued, “I’m 32 now. I have Botox, and that’s my choice. I support women in whatever choices they make. I thought about this long before going ahead with it.”

According to the outlet, Helen’s cosmetic doctor, Dr. Natalie Haworth, said, “The treatment Helen had with me at my Whalley-based clinic in Lancashire, The Doctor & Company, is what I like to refer to as a ‘treatment’.” She added, “A little tweak here and there achieves a more natural result and is quickly becoming the preferred go-to look for 2023.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News