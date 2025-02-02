Despite doing a number of different roles in her career, Leighton Meester is most known for her work on Gossip Girl. For the unversed, she played Blair Waldorf in the iconic show which became a pop culture sensation. The CW series ran from 2007 to 2012 and she was one of the main characters on it alongside Blake Lively, Chase Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Penn Badgley.

More than a decade after the hit show, Leighton is returning to the network for her upcoming drama comedy series Good Cop, Bad Cop where she will be playing Lou Hickman who teams up with her brother to become a team of detectives. Here’s what the actress said about returning to the channel.

Leighton Meester Reacts To The CW Return Decade After Hit Series Gossip Girl

In a newly shared video by The CW’s official page, the 38-year-old shared her thoughts about being back on the network that made her a household name. The post is captioned, “The queen is back,” referring to her role as Blair, who was called the Queen Bee of Constance Billard on Gossip Girl.

She said, “I’m excited to be working with The CW again. I feel like I’ve had a lot of experience working with them for many years in the past and they know what they are doing.” The model then continued, “They know how to roll out a show. I think they have a really good eye for.. sort of that like, mixture of campy comedy drama that I think we are trying to achieve.”

Good Cop, Bad Cop: What To Expect From It

Leighton concluded, “And hopefully achieving here,” referring to her new procedural drama show Good Cop Bad Cop which premieres on February 19, 2025, on The CW. The synopsis of the show reveals that the series is “centred around Lou and Henry, an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force” with a lot on their hands.

They are forced to deal with not just “colourful residents” and “a lack of resources” but also “their own complicated dynamics.” If all of that wasn’t enough, their police chief, Big Hank also happens to be their father. Luke Cook plays her brother Henry while Clancy Brown portrays their father.

Leighton has been married to Adam Brody since 2014 and they have two kids together. He is also expected to make a cameo appearance where his character mistakes the brother-sister duo for a married couple, to their total horror. The show will have a total of eight episodes and is created by John Quaintance and Jeff Wachtel and has been directed by Trent O’Donnell.

