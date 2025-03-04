Blake Lively-helmed Gossip Girl is one of the most popular teen dramas of its time. The show launched its stars to long-lasting fame, but very few know its popularity in Japan. We all have heard about dramas and movies being adapted from manga. However, this time, a manga was adapted from a drama.

Gossip Girl is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s popular novel series of the same name. It follows Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, and their classmates at a prestigious high school in New York City. Love, lies, secrets, and scandals unfold as teenagers endure the ups and downs.

In 2010, Yen Press capitalized on the series’ fame and created a Shōjo manga titled Gossip Girl: For Your Eyes Only by Baek Hye-kyung. The books and the show influenced the manga. However, the author gave their own spin to the story. Blaire and Vanessa’s stories are re-imagined in the manga

Gossip Girl: For Your Eyes Only went on to have three volumes. Baek Hye-kyung is a popular South Korean manga artist known for titles like Bring It On! and Chiro. For the unversed, a Shōjo manga is created for the young female audience. The themes revolve around love, friendship, and personal growth. There is a visual appeal with cute drawings and bubbly aesthetics.

Where Is The Gossip Girl Cast Now?

During the 2025 Golden Globes, Gossip Girl stars Kirsten Bell and Leighton Meester had an unofficial reunion. In the show, Kirsten Bell was the narrator, whereas Leighton Meester played Blair Waldorf, parallel to Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen. The show aired six seasons and featured Penn Badgley as Blair’s love interest. Penn Badgley will soon reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s YOU. Blake Lively has been making headlines following the harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

