In 2018, at the SAG Awards ceremony, Kristen Bell hosted for the first time, and in her monologue, she talked about some things that created a stir online. It is one of the viral moments of all the SAG Award events when she subtly took a dig against the first lady, Melania Trump. She opened the Screen Actors Guild Awards and garnered a lot of cheer from the audience.

This time as well, when the Good Place star took the stage to host SAG 2025, she made it iconic with her charm. She looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit as she powered through the stage. But the outfit she wore for the red carpet was even more stunning. She was seen wearing a black and blue combo off-shoulder gown with ruffle detailing that made her curvaceous figure pop.

Now, coming back to her first hosting at the SAG Awards where she poked fun at Melania Trump (who was the first lady at that time) and her anti-cyberbullying initiative. Kristen Bell started off her monologue by expressing her feelings about hosting the show, and said, “I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it.

She further added, “Because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale,” she then pointed at the Veep actor and said, “You’re a bully. You guys, he’s savage on Twitter. I’m serious.”

That’s not it. Kristen Bell had even taken a fun dig at herself as well by calling her a ‘narcissist’. When she declared, “When I was young, I used to record Disney movies on my cassette player. I would sing every lyric in the Disney canon knowing and believing that one day, I would be a part of that magic. I am Kristen Bell and I am a narcissist—sorry—I am an actor,” it left the audience in splits.

The Hollywood actress was over the moon when she was offered to become the first host of the SAG Awards in 2018. When Kristen Bell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, she opened up about it and shared, “I thought that’s so cool and, you know, I’m a woman. My genitalia is irrelevant. It’s not the first female host. It’s the first host.”

For those who don’t know, SAG Awards stand for Screen Actors Guild. The winners of this award ceremony are voted by the actors who are a part of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, short for SAG-AFTRA. 2025’s event took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and was live-streamed from the venue on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on February 23, 2025.

