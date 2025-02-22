Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard took airport chaos to a whole new level. The couple, stranded at Boston Logan International Airport on July 26, 2023, spent nine hours trying to make the best of a travel nightmare until they were told to pack it up.

Bell and Shepard documented the ordeal on Instagram, revealing they had dropped $600 on makeshift beds, blankets, and pillows for themselves and their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. Their plan? Sleep it out on the floor. But airport staff had other ideas.

The Good Place star later shared that they were ultimately “kicked out” of their cozy airport setup. With hotel rooms within 50 miles fully booked due to mass flight cancellations, the family scrambled for a backup plan. A friend of a friend came to the rescue, offering attic space for the night.

But the internet had some thoughts, and they weren’t all sympathetic. Social media quickly fired up with skepticism, questioning why the couple couldn’t find a hotel and why they spent so much on pillows. Bell and Shepard didn’t let the backlash slide.

On the August 14 episode of Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard admitted he was baffled by the outrage. “I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post, because I can’t figure out what makes someone mad about that story.”

Kristen Bell had her own theory. “You’re treating everyone as though they have the emotional and intellectual capacity that you have, or that your circle of friends [has]. A lot of people just get on the internet and they say ‘buddy, what should I Google?’ And they just Google angry, mad stuff. They want to be angry about something.”

The comments weren’t just about hotel availability. Bell noticed critics were fixated on the idea that they weren’t actually “kicked out” and were just being dramatic. Shepard chimed in with his favorite take: “More like, no hotels up to your standards. I was like, we’re sleeping on the floor. . . just the notion that the video is us on the floor.”

For those wondering how they ended up on the floor, Bell explained that their flight kept getting pushed back while other travelers snapped up any remaining hotel rooms. There was nowhere left to go when they realized they were out of options. However, the bigger issue, according to the couple, wasn’t about their travel mishap; it was about internet culture.

Kristen Bell pointed out that trolling isn’t reserved for celebrities. “It happens everywhere. It doesn’t just happen to us, it happens to every single person, no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you just have to ignore them because they’re not on your level.”

Dax Shepard took it a step further, suggesting that the backlash felt politically charged. “It was so hostile and angry that I thought, ‘This has to be part of the political schism.’ We have to somehow just represent liberals. And no matter what we would do, it would be proof that we’re crazy or stupid or whatever.”

Bell wasn’t about to waste more energy on the negativity. “Ultimately, it’s not about us. It’s about the person making the comment. People are going to make sh***y comments and the more time and energy you give to thinking about it, the more they’re justified to do it.” Moral of the story? Whether you’re on an airport floor or an internet thread, sometimes the best move is just to move on.

