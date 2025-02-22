Will Smith has revealed a haunting coincidence that ties him to two legendary musicians just hours before their untimely deaths. Despite his Grammy-winning music career, the Pursuit of Happyness star is mainly associated with his blockbuster films rather than his rap roots.

During a recent appearance on the Broken Record Podcast, Will Smith shared an unsettling truth—he had a conversation with both The Notorious B.I.G. and Prince mere hours before they passed away.

Will Smith’s Haunting Coincidence With Biggie & Prince

Smith detailed his last conversations with the music icons as he recalled those eerie encounters. The actor openly confessed, “Let me tell you, I don’t even want to say this out loud, ’cause it’s like, a terrible jinx. I met Biggie four hours before he got killed. And I talked to Prince eight hours before he died.”

“I talked to Prince and, he called and he was pitching. He was saying me, him and Jay-Z should start an entertainment company,” he explained. “And he said he had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it. We talked that night, and in the morning, he was gone. I don’t know what that says about me.”

Podcast host Justin Richmond, upon hearing the chilling incident, tried to liken the situation to a mere coincidence, but the actor responded by jokingly exclaiming, “Don’t call me!” Prince sadly breathed his last on 21 April 2016 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Will Smith’s Final Moments With Biggie

Biggie Smalls, a.k.a the Notorious B.I.G., was fatally shot in LA in a drive-by incident following a Vibe Magazine party on 9 March 1997, just months after Tupac was gunned down in a similar manner in Las Vegas. While many might dismiss it as a fortuity just like Richmond, the gravity of these ordeals has lingered with Will Smith.

The deaths of both artists shook the entertainment world—Biggie’s killing marked the end of the infamous East Coast/West Coast rap feud, while Prince’s sudden passing in 2016 was a devastating loss to the music industry. Smith opened up on the tragic shooting, terming it a “stupid” crime that “scared” him and even brought him to tears.

The Men In Black star, who was already an established Hollywood star when he met Biggie and an A-list celebrity by the time he spoke with Prince, admitted the experiences unsettled him.

