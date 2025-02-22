Years may come and go, but rom-coms will always be what the audiences truly want. The Life List is the next romantic comedy released by Netflix, and the film stars Sofia Carson as the main lead. Here’s what we know about the upcoming film, including its release date, cast details, and more!

The Life List: Release Date & Cast Details

The Life List will be released on Netflix on March 28, 2025. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman. As for the film’s cast, Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, Kyle Allen plays Brad, Sebastian de Souza is Garrett, and Connie Britton essays Elizabeth.

José Zúñiga portrays Samuel, Jordi Mollà is Johnny, Marianne Rendón plays Zoe, Chelsea Frei is Megan, while Ben Warheit plays Jackson. In addition, Federico Rodriguez, Michael Rowland, Luca Padovan, Rachel Zeiger-Haag, Maria Jung, Dario Ladani Sanchez, and Donnetta Lavinia Grays are also a part of the cast of the upcoming and awaited movie.

The Life List: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis, When Alex’s mother sends her on a quest to complete a teenage bucket list, she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and learns more about her true self with the support of her brothers, her lawyer turned-ally, and a group of friends with whom she makes memories.

Based in New York City, the film is about relationships, life, friendships, and much more. “Alex Rose is me, is you, is all of us. At times, alive but not living. She reconnects us to the dreamer we left behind, fearlessly holding her hand as she bravely marches through life,” Sofia told Tudum about the role she is portraying in The Life List on streaming platform Netflix.

“The Life List is a portrait of life. Moving through loss with tears in her eyes, a smile on her face, wit on her lips, as she learns to live again,” the actress known for starring in Purple Hearts alongside Nicholas Galitzine further revealed. Kyle Allen, who plays the love interest in the film, finds the story relatable and beautiful.

“When I got the script, I cried, and that’s always a good sign,” he revealed and described the film as about dreams and death and a very constructive project that leaves everyone happier and more fulfilled. It is promoted as a coming-of-age story with romance, emotions, layered characters, and a universal premise. “We all have dreams we’ve back-burnered,” it says.

“For everyone who’s still figuring it out,” the tagline on the film’s poster reads. The movie features bucket lists, stand-up comedy, family secrets, a love triangle, concerts, dancing, kissing, and discovering one’s true self.

