The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was one of the most anticipated animated movies in 2024, offering fans an epic return to the world of Middle-earth. Set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the film delved into the story of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan, and the origins of Helm’s Deep. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work on Blade Runner: Black Lotus, this anime-style prequel generated immense excitement among Tolkien enthusiasts and fantasy lovers alike.

Initially released in theaters on December 13, 2024, The War of the Rohirrim faced an underwhelming box office performance, grossing only $20.4 million against a budget of approximately $30 million. Fans who missed its theatrical run will soon have the chance to watch The War of the Rohirrim from the comfort of their homes.

Here’s When The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Starts Streaming On OTT

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film will be available for streaming on Max beginning February 28, 2025, with an HBO linear release scheduled for March 1 at 8 PM EST. Featuring an impressive voice cast, including Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, and Gaia Wise, the film initially hit theaters in December 2024.

Despite its theatrical struggles, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has the opportunity to redeem itself through streaming. Max has seen success with major franchises, and The War of the Rohirrim could benefit from renewed interest among fans of the original trilogy. One major factor in its potential streaming success is the continued popularity of Tolkien’s works. Despite mixed reviews, the Rings of Power series performed well on Prime Video, proving that there is still a strong audience for Middle-earth stories.

Set nearly centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary king of Rohan. When his father is murdered, Helm seeks revenge against the Dunlendings, leading to a brutal war that shapes the future of Rohan. As enemies surround them, Helm and his people take refuge in a great fortress known as Helm’s Deep.

