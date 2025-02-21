There’s something about a good crime drama that keeps audiences hooked; whether it’s the slick, forensic investigations of CSI or the slow-burning mysteries of small-town ITV detective series, the formula never gets old, making for endlessly binge-worthy TV. If you’ve just wrapped up another David Tennant crime drama and are searching for your next obsession, Unforgotten might be exactly what you need. This critically acclaimed series on Netflix boasts an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and offers a fresh take on the genre.

Unforgotten: The Perfect Next Binge

While devoted ITV crime drama fans may already be familiar with Unforgotten, many don’t realize they can stream it ad-free on Netflix instead of enduring ITV X commercials. Each season presents a new case with seemingly unconnected characters—until, piece by piece, the puzzle comes together, revealing hidden ties to the victim.

Unforgotten’s Outstanding Cast and Performances

In the first four seasons, Nicola Walker stars alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Sinéad Keenan steps in after Walker’s departure. Their performances have earned widespread praise, with one Netflix viewer tweeting, “Been re-watching Unforgotten on Netflix purely for performances from Sanjeev Bhaskar & Nicola Walker. Quite brilliant acting from both of them separately and as a pair.”

Another latecomer to the show raved, “Watched the first season of Unforgotten last night on Netflix. Flippin excellent.”

Critics have been just as enthusiastic as the Guardian’s James Donaghy praised the show’s writing, saying, “Every action, every plot development and revelation felt organic, emerging inevitably from character and circumstance, not laziness or expedience.”

Gerard O’Donovan of The Daily Telegraph said, “That it never toppled fully into crime drama déjà vu was thanks to the strong, multi-stranded storytelling style of writer Chris Lang, who kept a swarm of supporting characters buzzing around on the sidelines.”

Unforgotten: A Crime Series That Stands The Test of Time

The first season explores a decades-old disappearance, posing a fascinating moral dilemma—does time lessen the severity of a crime? Creator Chris Lang revealed that his inspiration for the series came from a real-life case where an 80-year-old was convicted for an offense decades earlier.

“I was struck by how that person’s life, in a space of a few hours, had collapsed,” he said. “I just thought that was a really interesting starting point — what’s it like to live with a crime for 30 or 40 years and have a family and career, only to see them dismantled in an instant?”

