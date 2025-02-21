The Bold and the Beautiful has been coming in hot with the escapes, twists and reveals as the families of Los Angeles deal with the everyday drama of existing in the area. The recent reveal of Luna actually being the daughter of Finn sparked quite a flurry of mixed reactions on social media platforms.

Regardless, the story goes on and is about to get more dramatic when he reveals the same to his wife, Steffy. Here’s what viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful can expect from the February 21, 2025, episode on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: February 21, 2025

The episode will feature Finn finally deciding on the Luna parentage bombshell. Will he choose to divulge the truth to his wife and soulmate Steffy or will he choose to keep it a secret for longer? It is messy to say the least considering Luna tried to kill Steffy not too long ago.

On the other hand, Luna has been out of prison and is living at the Spencer Estate. Bill chose to listen to her pleas and release her from jail after stating his own conditions. He is also continuing to keep her escape a secret and nobody knows the truth about her while she stays in the house. Not for long though as Remy Pryce is about to find out about Luna’s place of hiding.

How will he react to the same and will he reveal the truth to anyone else? Or will Luna and Bill find a way to keep his mouth shut? Meanwhile, Remy attempts to get rehired at Il Giardino. Will he be successful or will his plans flop? Even though Poppy tried to convince Finn to not share Luna being his daughter a secret from Steffy, Finn has made up his mind about the same.

Lastly, the Nozawa sisters have an adorable reunion when Li decides to apologize to Poppy. Will this heartfelt conversation change their equation for the better? Or will the future continue to cause friction between the two sisters? How will the eventual Luna parentage reveal really change things between not just them but also The Bold and the Beautiful family at large?

Will the upcoming drama fray relationships between the characters? Will Finn and Steffy be able to deal with the aftermath of it? Or will this lead to a crack in their equation as Finn navigates how to become Luna’s dad while also dealing with guilt and remorse over not being there for her all these years? Will Luna accept him as her dad or will there be a long road to go?

