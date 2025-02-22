Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver, confronted him in a counseling session, demanding the truth. Was he the father of their housekeeper’s child? His response? “Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son.”

The Terminator star detailed the jaw-dropping moment in his Netflix docuseries, Arnold. The revelation wasn’t just a scandal – it was a seismic shift in his personal life. The affair had happened way back in 1996 with Mildred Baena, a longtime employee of the Schwarzenegger household. Joseph Baena was born just days after Schwarzenegger’s youngest son with Shriver, Christopher. But for years, the truth remained buried – until the resemblance became undeniable.

“In the beginning, I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me. It was then just a matter of, ‘How do you keep this quiet?’” Schwarzenegger admitted. Turns out, you don’t.

Shriver wasted no time. In May 2011, she filed for divorce, officially closing the chapter on their long-standing marriage. At the time, the former couple released a joint statement, calling it “a time of great personal and professional transition.” They emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their four children – Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher – who, according to them, remained “the light and center of both of our lives.”

As for Joseph? The world may’ve been stunned, but Schwarzenegger eventually embraced his role as father. Over the years, he and Joseph built a close relationship, often bonding over their mutual love of fitness and bodybuilding. Despite the scandal, the former California governor made it clear that his family—every part of it—remained his priority.

“I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f*** up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life,” Schwarzenegger confessed in Arnold.

But time heals – or at least, smooths over the roughest edges. By 2015, he described his relationship with all five of his children as “fantastic.” Joseph, now carving his own path in Hollywood and the fitness world, has publicly expressed nothing but gratitude for his father’s support.

From action hero to scandal to redemption, Schwarzenegger’s life has been nothing short of cinematic. His affair with the housekeeper may have shattered his marriage, but it didn’t define his legacy. Instead, it added another twist to the larger-than-life story of the man who went from bodybuilding champion to box office titan to political powerhouse. And if there’s one thing Schwarzenegger knows how to do – it’s make a comeback.

