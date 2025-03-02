Blake Lively has hit a significant legal roadblock in her heated defamation battle against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. According to Radar Online, a New York judge ruled in Baldoni’s favor, blocking her attempt to obtain more than two years’ worth of his phone records, including “call logs, text logs, data logs, and cell site location information.”

Judge Blocks Lively’s Request For Extensive Phone Records

The court found Lively’s request far too invasive, arguing that it risked exposing irrelevant conversations with uninvolved parties or even confidential exchanges with doctors and psychologists. While denying her broad discovery request, Federal Judge Lewis Liman left a window open, allowing Lively to refine and resubmit her subpoenas.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team didn’t stop there; they tried to prevent her from obtaining similar records from third parties. The judge sided with Lively on this front, rejecting Baldoni’s motion to block such efforts.

Allegations Of Harassment & Misconduct Spark Legal Showdown

This legal showdown between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni stems from serious allegations Lively made in December. In her complaint, she accused Baldoni and several members of his Wayfarer production company of harassment on the set of their hit film.

Among the accusations, Lively claimed Baldoni engaged in sexual misconduct, invaded her personal space, including unauthorized entry into her trailer, and behaved inappropriately during filming. The controversy exploded in the media, leading to Baldoni being dropped by his agency.

But Lively didn’t just aim at Baldoni. Her lawsuit also named key figures in his orbit, such as his production company, Wayfarer Studios, its CEO, financial backers, and PR strategists Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Lively told the New York Times, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Justin Baldoni’s Fight Back With A Defamation Countersuit

The battle escalated when Baldoni fired back with a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He accused the Gossip Girl star of twisting the context of his messages and emails, orchestrating a smear campaign with high-powered Hollywood publicist Leslie Sloane to destroy his reputation. He is now seeking significant financial damages.

As both sides continued to clash, the legal war spilled into the court of public opinion. Baldoni insists Lively manipulated their exchanges to paint him in a damaging light, while Lively stands firm, maintaining that she was subjected to mistreatment and an orchestrated attempt to silence her.

