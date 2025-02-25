Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing feud has taken a toll not just on their reputations but also on their social media followings, with fans firmly choosing sides.

Since September, Lively has lost over 864,000 followers, while Baldoni has gained more than 230,000, with the most dramatic shift occurring in January after he filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against her and Ryan Reynolds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: From Rumors to Legal War

What started as on-set tensions during the filming of ‘It Ends With Us’ between Lively and Baldoni spiraled into a full-scale legal battle by the year’s end.pu

Lively’s December sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni set off a chain reaction, culminating in his explosive countersuit weeks later. Initially, the public seemed to waver, but Lively’s losses slowed in late December, and she even saw a brief surge in new followers.

But the defamation lawsuit in January shifted the narrative entirely, leading to her most significant drop in engagement in five years, losing a staggering number of 329,577 followers, while Baldoni’s following surged with 159,644 new additions. The trend continued in February, with Lively shedding 363,930 followers and Baldoni gaining 196,230.

“It’s interesting to observe how the internet changes sides quickly in a public fight such as this one, with opinions changing with every new development,” said Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L.

Hollywood’s Reaction and Damage Control

The fallout reached beyond Instagram and into Hollywood itself. At the SNL 50th anniversary special, Reynolds attempted to brush off the controversy with a pointed joke during a Q&A session with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“Great—why, what have you heard?” he quipped when Fey asked how he was doing. While Lively smiled at his response, the reaction wasn’t universal as Kevin Costner, seated beside her, remained unimpressed, and industry insiders were quick to label the moment as a clumsy attempt at damage control.

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler bringing attention to him at #SNL50 Anniversary special: “Great, why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/WKYOCko4n6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025

The couple’s absence from the SAG Awards only fueled speculation, especially amid reports that SNL producers were wary of their platform being used for reputation management.

The Battle Continues

As the lawsuit looms, tensions continue to escalate. Baldoni’s legal filings accuse Lively of sabotaging the ‘It Ends With Us’ production and even forcing him and his family into a basement holding area to avoid seeing him during the premiere.

Both parties vehemently deny each other’s claims, and The New York Times has rejected Baldoni’s defamation allegations. But the damage is already bleeding into Lively’s career, with growing backlash surrounding her upcoming film ‘Another Simple Favor.’

The fact that Justin Baldoni was made to celebrate the success of his OWN film in the basement with his entire family away from the A- lister spotlight while Blake and Ryan partied upstairs is absolutely atrocious. Justice for Justin ❤️🙌🏽 Fuck Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/L9ginAxFwV — Noémie Marie 🪻 (@noemie_marie) February 4, 2025

Reports suggest that her co-star Anna Kendrick is concerned that the controversy will overshadow the highly anticipated sequel. With the trial set for March 2026, Hollywood’s latest high-profile feud shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News