The Chosen, a crowd-backed drama series based on Jesus’ journey, is back for its fifth run. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the series first premiered in 2017 and rapidly acquired a global following. The most recent season started its U.S. rollout on June 15, 2025, with chapters being released in batches across June and July.

What Is The Chosen About?

The Chosen Season 5 picks up with Jesus heading into Jerusalem during Holy Week. He reaches the temple but finds it turned into a noisy marketplace instead of a sacred space, sparking tension with Caiaphas, the Jewish high priest. As Jesus continues to speak to crowds, the religious elite get more defensive.

They start plotting to stop him. The pressure grows, and a plan to capture him takes shape. Judas eventually agrees to help them find Jesus, leading to a turning point during the Passover gathering. That night, he sealed a deal that would shift everything.

Who’s In The Cast Of The Chosen?

The cast returns with familiar faces reprising their roles from earlier seasons.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus again. He’s been seen in Chicago Med, Law & Order, and The Good Wife.

plays Jesus again. He’s been seen in Chicago Med, Law & Order, and The Good Wife. Shahar Isaac returns as Simon Peter, known for Person of Interest and Madam Secretary.

returns as Simon Peter, known for Person of Interest and Madam Secretary. Elizabeth Tabish is back as Mary Magdalene, previously in The Shift and Panic.

is back as Mary Magdalene, previously in The Shift and Panic. Paras Patel plays Matthew—he’s been in Ray Donovan and Fresh Off the Boat.

plays Matthew—he’s been in Ray Donovan and Fresh Off the Boat. Noah James appears as Andrew, seen in La La Land and Shameless.

appears as Andrew, seen in La La Land and Shameless. George H Xanthis plays John, with credits in WeCrashed and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

plays John, with credits in WeCrashed and Impeachment: American Crime Story. Abe Bueno-Jallad reprises Big James (NCIS: Los Angeles).

reprises Big James (NCIS: Los Angeles). Vanessa Benavente returns as Mother Mary (At the Gates).

returns as Mother Mary (At the Gates). Luke Dimyan plays Judas (Home Invasion).

plays Judas (Home Invasion). Richard Fancy stars as Caiaphas (Seinfeld).

stars as Caiaphas (Seinfeld). Paul Ben-Victor joins as King Herod (The Wire, True Detective).

What Is The Release Plan Of The Chosen

In the U.S., episodes are streaming on Prime Video:

Episodes 1 & 2 were released on June 15

Episodes 3–5 – June 22

Episodes 6–8 – June 29

According to Forbes, outside the U.S., the show launches in July across the Prime Video platform:

Episodes 1 & 2 – July 13

Episodes 3–5 – July 20

Episodes 6–8 – July 27

This rollout includes Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

