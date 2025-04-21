The fifth season of The Chosen stormed into theaters under the title The Chosen: Last Supper, which is split across three parts and backed by Fathom Entertainment. However, it didn’t just arrive; it totally dominated. The show overtook the previous season’s $40M haul, clocking over $43 million at the box office, pushing the franchise past a whopping $110 million overall, per Collider. Still, even with this triumph, Easter weekend brought a bit of a slowdown, a dip in energy just as the trilogy was gaining steam.

The Chosen: The Last Supper Box Office Breakdown

According to Collider, Part 1 of the trilogy proved unstoppable, pulling in over $20 million in just two weeks and claiming the top spot as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s history. Part 2 followed a week later, bringing in $12 million, and Part 3, which hit screens most recently, crossed $11 million.

What made the weekend particularly wild was that all three parts were competing in theaters, with each a full-length feature nearing the three-hour mark. That kind of bold, long-form storytelling isn’t common for TV spinoffs, but The Chosen seems to be writing its own rules. It might even pave the way for others, like the anticipated second season of Andor, to make similar cinematic moves.

Despite the fatigue during the holiday frame, the fanbase kept showing up. Rotten Tomatoes tells a tale of almost unshakable loyalty as Parts 1 and 2 hold tight with near-perfect 99% audience scores, while Part 3 dipped ever so slightly to 98%. That kind of drop wouldn’t register as a problem for most franchises. It’d be a dream.

The Faithful Still Flock To Theaters

Creator Dallas Jenkins steered this ship during a time when another religious film with a nearly identical title (The Last Supper, starring Jamie Ward and Robert Knepper) quietly ended its theatrical run, managing a mere $6.5 million. Meanwhile, the animated competitor The King of Kings made waves of its own. It surged past $45 million with a second-weekend boost fueled by its own stellar 98% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

So now, with The Chosen: Last Supper wrapping up its theatrical run and The King of Kings still going strong, the faith-based genre is enjoying a rare moment in the mainstream spotlight.

