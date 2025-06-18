Lalisa made her name as a K-pop artist before entering the acting industry. She carved her path as an idol with the band BLACKPINK, which is famous all over the world, not because of its members but because of the talent it possesses. The group consists of four girls: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose. While Jennie and Jisoo had already established themselves as actresses, it was time for Lisa.

Lisa debuted with an American series, The White Lotus, in its third season and played a Thai character named Mook. Although she had limited screen time, her fans loved her appearance, and the idol-turned-actress even gained a lot of appreciation for being a part of this project. But now, a post about her earnings while filming the series has gone viral, which sparked a conversation online. Scroll ahead.

Lisa’s Role In The White Lotus & Why Her Salary Is Causing A Stir Online

Recently, a tweet made by a renowned page on X (previously known as Twitter) went viral, and Lisa’s earnings from The White Lotus per episode were listed. While this information sparked criticism, many netizens and BLACKPINK fans have come to defend the idol. The tweet says, “LISA earned $40k/episode for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3.”

LISA earned $40k/episode for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/BqDnWma9cp — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 16, 2025

This ignited a conversation under the post, where many suggested that it was unfair to pay her this much, considering the lack of screen time she had in The White Lotus. One wrote, “Oh, they paid for her flight there and back and that’s it….” Another one stated, “That’s so not fair to the other cast members who worked so much more with many more scenes.” One user’s comment can be read, “Way too much for such a talentless celebrity.” Another one commented, “This is too much for a cameo which barely had lines or screentime.. Other actors deserve better… And she stole other cast interviews for herself without out any input.”

that’s so not fair to the other cast members who worked so much more with many more scenes😭 — 💋 (@Eternalsunslut) June 17, 2025

Way too much for such a talentless celebrity — JLover 💖 This Is Me… Now / Future Oscar Winner (@JLover1422094) June 16, 2025

Period!now does that still change my statement about her being paid for doing nothing? pic.twitter.com/mxFrJXlJAA — Vincent (@chalametzx) June 16, 2025

However, netizens were quick to defend Lisa and pointed out that every cast member on the show got paid the same amount. One such fan stated, “Everyone got paid the same amount. It’s how the white lotus works. Equal pay for all. And it’s not about the money. It’s about the exposure and gaining experience and learning how acting works and getting your foot in the door. I still can’t believe she got on such a big show.” Another fan wrote, “Do a better headline: The White Lotus S3 – all main cast members are paid the same salary per episode, the rate was reportedly $40,000 per episode, totaling $320,000 for the season. The salary is non-negotiable.”

Do a better headline: The White Lotus S3-all main cast members are paid the same salary per episode, the rate was reportedly $40,000 per episode, totaling $320,000 for the season. The salary is non-negotiable. — Chewy Veetton (@bebem00m00) June 16, 2025

Everyone got paid the same amount. It’s how the white lotus works. Equal pay for all. And it’s not about the money. It’s about the exposure and gaining experience and learning how acting works and getting your foot in the door. I still can’t believe she got on such a big show — X-factor lisa (@karmelkreme81) June 17, 2025

The most good thing bout The White Lotus is, they all get paid the same.. It’s so rare of a production being fair like this especially to most common issue actors and actress salary gap for one episode.. Thank u Mike and TWL team.. u guys the best..#LISAxTheWhiteLotus #LISA — Blessed Soul (@JolieBless) June 17, 2025

These terms and conditions about all the cast members of The White Lotus getting the same remuneration are not unknown. So, probably that’s why BLACKPINK’s Lisa also got the same paycheck. What do you think?

