Korean thriller dramas have been delivering quality dramas with their engaging narratives, rounded characters, and brilliant cinematography. There is a new thriller drama in town that has ranked #2 on Netflix’s global top 10 non-English shows within a few days of its release. The drama is So Ji-sub starrer Mercy for None. It is adapted from the web novel Plaza Wars, written by Oh Se Hyung and illustrated by Kim Kyun Tae. This drama premiered on Netflix on June 6 with all seven episodes released at once. Mercy for None is directed by Choi Seung-eun and written by Yoo Ki-seong. If you have not picked the drama yet, let us convince you to watch Mercy for None on Netflix.

What is the plot of Netflix’s Mercy for None?

Nam Gi-jun (So Ji-sub) is a retired hitman who was once an integral part of the Bongsan Gang, led by Koo Bong San. His equation with his brother Nam Gi-seok changed when he decided to join the rival gang Joowoon, under Lee Ju Un. Gi-jun vows to leave the gang and depart from the underworld life to protect his brother. He injures his Achilles tendon as proof of his claim. However, Gi-jun comes back to the job after 11 years when his younger brother is murdered. He comes face to face with a life he once ruled and left. He uncovers secrets and revenge agendas sprinkled across merciless wars.

Three reasons to watch the latest Korean thriller, Mercy for None, on Netflix

Intense action

Mercy for None is not your casual action thriller, with a few blows to the body and a few cars going up in flames. This drama is intense, as it is bloody. The gangs are notorious for their torture, and that is exactly what we get to see in this drama. Gritty narrative

The narrative throughout the seven episodes of Mercy for None is gritty and rough. There is no space for emotion as the men in question think with their brains first. The narrative is constructed beautifully to capture the violence that ensues when a person’s heart and ego are wounded beyond repair. Cast Performance

So Ji-sub as Nam Gi-jun delivers a great performance. He seamlessly embodies his character’s progression from a retired hitman to the same hitman picking up his weapons again to avenge his younger brother. It has been sometime since we saw So Ji-sub on screen, and the veteran actor once again proved why he is considered one of the most versatile actors in South Korea. The other ensemble cast members include Lee Jun-hyuk, Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myung, Choo Young-woo, Ahn Gil-kang, Lee Beom-soo, Jo Han-chul, and Cha Seung-won. Most of these names have been synonymous with intense thriller dramas that have left a memorable mark on the viewers ‘ minds.

Mercy for None had a runtime of five hours and one minute. Within two days of its release, the drama had 49,00,000 views with 2,47,00,000 hours of content viewed. The drama also ranked in the Top 10 in 44 countries across the globe, whereas according to allkpop it secured the number one spot in South Korea within one day of its release. It maintained its number one position in South Korea for five more days after that.

