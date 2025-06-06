Mercy For None is not your average revenge tale. It is grittier and set in a world where mercy simply doesn’t exist. It has it all: twisted alliances, underground politics, and a storm of betrayals coming your way, served with a cold dish of revenge.

Based on the popular webtoon Plaza Wars: Mercy For None by O Se-hyung and Kim Gyun-tae, this new drama blends gang warfare with raw emotion and a splash of mystery. The script is penned by Yoo Ki-seong, and with So Ji-sub making his grand comeback in the lead, expectations are sky-high.

What’s The Plot Of Mercy For None?

Mercy For None, a city ruled by two powerful forces: the Lee Ju-woon organisation and the Koo Bong-san family. They’ve carved up the territory and keep it on a tight leash. Rules are made and broken, and peace is not even on the table. Right in the middle of this turf war walks in our lead, Nam Gi-jun (played by So Ji-sub), a former gangster who had cut all ties with his violent past. But fate has other plans.

When his brother, Nam Gi-seok, dies under mysterious circumstances, he’s pulled back into the underground world he left behind. Now, he’s on a mission, which is all about vengeance. And he’ll stop at nothing until he uncovers the truth. Plus, the Netflix synopsis says it all: “After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.”

The show promises action that’ll make your heart race, suspense that’ll keep you guessing, and a main character with nothing left to lose. If you’ve been missing raw, unfiltered Korean thrillers lately, Mercy For None is about to scratch that itch.

Mercy For None: Meet The Powerhouse Cast

Let’s talk about the cast lineup—it’s stacked. So Ji-sub leads the charge, and honestly, his return alone is enough to make this a must-watch. But he’s not doing it solo. Joining him are some serious acting heavyweights: Lee Jun-hyuk, Choo Young-woo, Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myoung, An Kil-kang, Lee Beom-soo, Cha Seung-won, and Jo Han-chul.

It’s a dream team of actors who know how to keep you glued to the screen. Each one holds a crucial part in this dark maze of trust and deception. From ambition-driven mob leaders to hidden figures secretly controlling things, every persona is a loaded trigger. And once their paths collide, the fallout will be fiery.

When & Where To Watch Mercy For None?

If you’re someone who zones out after the 12th episode of a 16-part drama, we’ve got good news. Mercy For None sticks to just eight episodes. It’s lean, intense, and doesn’t waste time on filler arcs.

It’s the kind of show you binge in one weekend, but the story will linger with you way longer than that. And if you’re wondering where to catch all this chaos, Mercy For None is streaming exclusively on Netflix from June 6, 2025.

What Makes Mercy For None Special?

Apart from the gripping plot and top-tier cast, what’s making this show trend before it even drops? The source material, for starters. Plaza Wars: Mercy For None already has a strong fan base, and turning it into a live-action drama was a move people didn’t see coming, but are thrilled about.

Webtoon lovers are ready to see their favorite scenes come alive, while first-timers are set for an unexpected delight. And let’s not forget: revenge dramas in K-world rarely miss. Especially when they’re served up with power dynamics, past trauma, and perfectly choreographed fight scenes. Mercy For None is giving all of that and more. Now that’s a ride we all want front-row seats to.

Mercy For None Trailer

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

