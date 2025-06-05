It’s been almost 3 months, and the controversy about Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron is still evolving with every passing day. It all started after the Bloodhounds actress committed suicide on February 16, 2025. After her demise, her family members and one of her reported aunts started to claim and reveal certain things about the late actress. One such claim was that she was in a relationship with Kim Soo-Hyun when she was a minor.

Sae-Ron’s family members even blamed Soo-Hyun for grooming, harassing, and trying to extort money from her, and claimed that because of that, she had chosen to end her life. After further revelations, many other facts have also come out regarding this controversy, and because of this, the Queen of Tears actor lost a lot, even after putting his side of the story in front of the public via a press conference. Many brands have discontinued working with him, and even his next K-drama alongside Jo Bo-Ah got postponed indefinitely.

Kim Soo-Hyun Loses Brand Deal Amid Controversy

Now, as per recent reports, Shabu Shabu specialty brand SHABUALLDAY has severed ties with their previous model, Kim Soo-Hyun, and has selected a new model for their brand. Do you know who that is? Well, on June 2, 2025, an advertisement featuring Kim Woo-Bin was posted on the brand’s official social media account and website.

The brand further confirmed it through an official statement that read (via Koreaboo), “Our brand’s official model is actor Kim Woo Bin. SHABUALLDAY and Kim Woo Bin will fill a fresh day together. ALLDAY will be waiting for you here.” For those who don’t know, SHABYALLDAY had officially hired Kim Soo-Hyun as its first advertisement model in July last year, but due to this ongoing controversy, they decided to terminate the contract with the actor. The new advertisement is now circulating online.

Netizens’ Reaction To Kim Soo-Hyun Replaced By Kim Woo-Bin

Many netizens have reacted to this report. One of them wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Such a better choice,” while another one commented, “Best choice with Woo-Bin.” Another X user stated, “That’s Woobin, and he’s a very sweet guy. I met him at Wimbledon in London. He’s extra polite and pleasant, unlike that POS depo guy!”

However, the sudden change in models even left the owners of the brand confused. Kim Soo-Hyun’s photos were used in the interiors of the stores, and were even widely used for promotional campaigns, but now they need to change everything with Kim Woo-Bin being in the picture. On the work front, for the unversed, the actor was last seen in the movie Officer Black Belt.

Well, what are your thoughts about the model replacement of SHABUALLDAY? Do you think Kim Soo-Hyun should still receive the punishment?

