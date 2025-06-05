These days, BTS has become synonymous with South Korea. The impact of this seven-member group is such that its contributions have begun to affect the nation’s economy as well. Recently, the country underwent a presidential election following President Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment.

Several domestic and foreign media channels covered the news, but one particular report caught fans’ eyes. A reporter from Japan spoke about K-pop and showed BTS member Jimin during his live coverage. Fans were surprised, and the clips from the coverage went viral on social media.

Japanese Media Outlet Features BTS Jimin In South Korean Presidential Election Coverage

A Japanese media channel was covering the recent presidential elections in South Korea when BTS member Jimin was mentioned in the coverage. The reporter mentioned how K-pop is one of the largest segments that contribute to the Korean economy. The reporter held BTS Jimin’s poster from the group’s BE album. Jimin’s poster was also at a bus stop behind the reporter as he was reporting live from outside the HYBE office. He also sweetly said that while he had no idea about K-pop, he had done his homework before taking on the segment.

How Did Fans React To BTS Jimin’s Feature In The Viral News Segment?

Fans took to X and began to praise Jimin and show appreciation for the Japanese media reporter. One X user wrote, “The global it boy for a reason,” then came another comment, “He really did his homework.”

Another fan shared a humorous take on the event, saying, “took a break from talking about current events to show a pic of jimin lmaoo he is so real for that.” Then a fan gave the reporter a score for his ‘homework,’ “I give him an A+++.”

Fans were surprised to hear that despite being in the military, BTS Jimin remains popular in the media.

What Is The Agenda For BTS Members This Month?

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged from military service on June 11. Members RM and V will be discharged a day early on June 10, whereas Suga will be discharged on June 21.

Members Jin and J-Hope have kicked off the BTS Festa 2025 celebrations to commemorate the group’s 12th debut anniversary on June 13. The members will release new online content every day until then. A two-day offline event on June 13 and 14 will also be held in Seoul, allowing the fans to participate in various immersive activities.

