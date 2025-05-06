After BTS’s Jimin released his solo track, WHO, it created quite a hype and stir online. However, as per recent reports (Via Pinkvilla), the K-pop idol has been facing allegations of data manipulation as his song lost millions of streams. Some claimed that this amount of streams vanishing is new in the platform’s history. It has ignited outrage among the netizens, and they took to social media to share their opinions.

Jimin is one of the most popular K-pop idols who debuted in 2016 with the boy band BTS. Since then, he has been an active member of the group, but after deciding to walk on separate paths as a soloist, WHO was Jimin’s first solo track. It kicked off with many streams on Spotify, but the sudden dip has raised concerns about the platform’s data. Many even enquired whether the initial success was manipulated or not.

The discussions about WHO losing its initial successful stream began on the Korean online community, TheQoo and on X (previously known as Twitter). On May 3, posts went viral about it as the song lost 175.8 million streams between November 30, 2024, and May 1, 2025. However, the drop became more prominent in between January 31 and February 1, whereas in the initial stage it rose highest streaming songs with 52 million streams within a month.

Now, as the song faces a sudden dip, netizens and critics are suspecting the authenticity of the song’s initial data. Even though his fans argued that the data was accurate, others claimed that the K-pop idol probably manipulated it. One of such netizens called him a fraud and wrote on X, “What an achievement, fraudmin.” Another netizen commented, “I’ve never found anyone who’s heard this song in real life or on social media.” One user stated, “This song is so fraudulent like how did it even reach 1.6B when i never heard it in my life and not even in any radio or public places like at least apt and seven were everywhere.” Another netizen claimed, “If the streams are fake then spotify deletes them.”

what an achievement fraudmin 👏 — .draco (@tomdemortx) May 2, 2025

This song is so fraudulent like how did it even reach 1.6B when i never heard it in my life and not even in any radio or public places like at least apt and seven were everywhere — Um€r (@umokhan151330) May 3, 2025

If the streams are fake then spotify deletes them — Chlοé 🎀 (@x1989popbible) May 3, 2025

Embarrassing !!! — Rebel (@Rebel_YSL) May 3, 2025

As Jimin faces a growing controversy, people are now questioning how Spotify calculate the data and what methods does the streaming platform use to track. In the times when digital music is on such an important interface, repetitively loosing streams have raised concerns. However, Spotify hasn’t addressed the issue yet officially. This situation might affect Jimin’s career and his fans are now really worried about him.

Will Jimin facing backlash over his solo track affect BTS as a group too? Will it damage the band’s image? Let us know your thoughts about it.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News