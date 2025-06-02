The news of BTS’ comeback has been brewing ever since it was confirmed that all BTS members will finally reunite in June 2025, following the completion of their mandatory military enlistment duties. BTS’ Jin and J-hope completed their duties and were discharged last year, and the other five members, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will be discharged this month.

The group debuted on June 13, 2013, and will celebrate its 12th anniversary this month. This occasion marks a great celebration for the ARMY (fandom name) as the members (except Suga, who will be discharged on June 21) will celebrate after a long wait. The debut anniversary celebrations by BTS are known as BTS Festa. During the BTS Festa, the members present songs, host live streams, and interact with fans, both online and in person, to make fond memories and commemorate their success.

What Is The Theme For BTS Festa 2025?

Members Jin and J-hope announced this year’s BTS Festa in a news desk reporting style. Jin appeared as a news desk anchor, whereas J-hope appeared as an on-ground reporter. This year’s theme for the Festa is “Twelve O’Clock”, a title that rings familiar with the group’s song Zero O’Clock sung by members RM and V. BTS Jin explained that the theme represents “a future” that BTS “will walk together with ARMY.” Jin then jokingly added that events highlight will be his face, to which J-hope chimed in smiling agreement. J-hope also donned the avatar for a weathercaster and informed that the weather will be “6.13°C hotter than usual,” nodding to the group’s debut date.

The announcement video also had a short segment where a young, fictional fan spoke over the phone about the hardship in getting tickets for the members’ concert. This young fan was played by J-hope himself. This news-like presentation by Jin and J-hope also served as a small promotion for their individual solo concerts coming up this month, after the BTS Festa concludes. The duo did not divulge further details about BTS Festa 2025 but promised more entertainment to come the fans’ way.

What To Expect At The BTS Festa 2025?

BTS Festa 2025 will be a two-week-long celebration commemorating the group’s 12th debut anniversary, marked with the members’ reunion after almost three years. A two-day offline event will be held on June 13 and 14 at KINTEX 2 in Goyang city, with about 20 booths including various activities like a “Voice Zone” where the fans can listen to special messages from the group members, an “ARMY Bomb Photo Spot” for the fans to click special pictures, and various other booths. There will be spaces where the fans can see the members’ cherished items, walk down the memory lane highlighted by BTS’ achievements over the years, a coloring wall, a DIY zone, and more.

BTS is also reported to release new online content from June 2 to June 13. This will include special photos, a few teasers, culminating to the final main celebration event on June 13.

