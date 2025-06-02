The entertainment companies all over the globe have come under scrutiny several times for allegedly altering photos of the artists and enlisting them in physical treatments to alter and enhance their physical attributes to suit a certain visual aesthetic. This practice is also prevalent in the Korean entertainment industry, where idols are subject to diet and treatments that changes how they look over the years.

Recently, MODHAUS, the label that debuted the K-pop girl group ARTMS, came under fire for reportedly altering ARTMS member Jinsoul’s photo for the group’s upcoming comeback. The allegedly unedited photos were deleted, but the fans were quick to save them. The next uploaded photos featured slight but noticeable alterations to Jinsoul’s features. (via Koreaboo)

oh they deleted jinsoul’s cause they didn’t post the edited version and then got scared it was still showing…yeah they messed up cause you can see how much stupid editing was done pic.twitter.com/xfjMIVTk6j — saz ❖ (@miyagender) May 30, 2025

Fans put both photos up for comparison and found that Jinsoul’s hairline was pulled slightly to give the effect of a smaller face. The lines on her face were smoothed over, her arm was rendered thinner, and her jawline was also made smaller. Fans disproved the agency’s attempt to present a version of the member that concealed her real beauty. They favoured the first photo over the edited one as they felt it showed the real Jinsoul.

but literally why do they do that… it’s so unrealistic and she looks better before… like they’re not subtle edits they literally made her look like a completely diff person https://t.co/4FnJEdEu6C — naomi ✨ (@nebularomantic) May 30, 2025

and shes literally stunning in the first one why do they do this https://t.co/GUzi88oN64 — lee (@yeovg) May 31, 2025

About The K-pop Group ARTMS

ARTMS is a K-pop girl group consisting of former LOONA members Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry. The group gets its name from the Greek goddess of the moon, Artemis, and NASA’s Artemis project that intends to send the first woman to the moon. The quintet debuted just last year on May 31, with the debut studio album DALL.

ARTMS will be making a comeback on June 12 with its first EP, Club Icarus, featuring the title track “Icarus.” The EP will contain six tracks in all. Member Heejin participated in writing the track “Goddess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official ARTMS (@official_artms)

LOONA is a twelve-member K-pop girl group formed by Blockberry Creative. The group is famous for its catchy music, lively member interactions, and entertaining content. It is known for songs like “Favourite,” “Hi High,” and “Butterfly.” However, things took a turn when member Chuu was removed from the group in November 2022 over a contract dispute. Shortly after, the remaining members departed from the label, leaving the group in an indefinite state of hiatus to date.

