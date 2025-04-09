Holland is a South Korean musician who debuted in 2018 with his track Neverland and gained huge popularity. Since his debut, he has released many songs and albums and won millions of hearts. However, when it comes to his personal life, the idol has always been open about his sexuality as he is gay. He has often talked about his relationships and experiences with his fans.

Even though he is such a popular K-Pop artist, he recently shared that he might take some time off because of a huge debt. However, amid all these, he posted on social media that he got married on April 1, 2025, leaving everyone baffled. Some of his fans thought it was a prank, while others congratulated him. Soon after that, he shared another post where he could be seen in an intimate moment with his partner. So, does this mean he hard-launched his relationship?

On April 1, Holland took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account and announced that he got married. In his post, he mentioned, “We’re married! It all happened so fast, but I found my soulmate, and we tied the knot in Las Vegas! I know this might come as a surprise, and I’m sorry I couldn’t tell you all sooner. But I’m truly in love, and I hope for your love and support as we start this new chapter together!” This sparked discussion among his fans, some believed it to be an April Fool’s prank and soon enough it was proven that he joked about it as his next post was confusing too.

His fans took X by storm with their opinions. One wrote, “Good joke HAHAHAHAHA I hope it’s true and you find that special person in your life.” Another one commented, “Wait, it’s April 1st……. If you’re fooling me I’m going to cry.” A third user stated, “Today I don’t believe in anything because it’s April Fool’s Day. But when it really happens I’ll be so happy for you, babe.”

After this fiasco, Holland took to his X account again on April 4, 2025, and shared a video clip where he can be seen kissing a person at an event. Even though the other person was not visible, they got into an embrace that sort of showed the love they have for each other.

Although we don’t know what this video clip means as Holland didn’t leave any context, his fans shared congratulatory messages underneath the post. One wrote, “I love to see it, people being openly happy and thats all that matters.” Another one commented, “This made me emotional i hope every queer idol can openly love who they love.”

Well, if this is true, then congratulations, Holland!

