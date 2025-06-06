In the last few years, Netflix has seen a massive surge in K-dramas and Korean movies, or even Asian dramas, including Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese. To cater to the growing popularity, more content is being added to the OTT platforms, and every year, a new lineup is made to entertain the audience. Now, as per the latest data reports, five Korean dramas have taken five spots among the Top 10 non-English TV shows list.

Among those five, two are current ongoing dramas—one is Tastefully Yours, featuring Go Min-Si and Kang Ha-Neul, while the other is Our Unwritten Seoul, led by Park Bo-Young. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

Tastefully Yours Ranks No. 2

On June 3, 2025, recent data from Netflix (via Pinkvilla) stated that the five ongoing and currently ended dramas that trended on the platform were among the OTT giant’s Top 10 non-English TV shows. The currently most-watched series, Tastefully Yours, landed in second place on the list. The drama features Kang Ha-Neul and Go Min-Si in the leads.

The rom-com drama based on a culinary plot has been winning hearts ever since it premiered on Netflix. Now, only two episodes are left to reach the climax of the series. People have loved the chemistry of the lead actors, which is why it ranked second in the Top 10 list of non-English shows in 44 countries. For those who don’t know, the drama has even recorded 44 lakh views so far. However, Tastefully Yours is followed by Our Unwritten Seoul in the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENA채널: 드라마 공식 인스타그램 (@channel.ena.d)

Our Unwritten Seoul Ranks No. 3

Park Bo-Young and Park Ji-Young’s ongoing drama Our Unwritten Seoul has already secured the third position in the Top 10 list, within four episodes. The drama has recorded 28 lakh views and has been trending among the top 10 in 40 countries. It has also garnered a good viewership rating after the fourth episode left the viewers on the edge of an emotional ride. Fans are also loving Bo-Young’s double role as the twin sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

A Complete List of K-Dramas That Made Netflix’s Global Top 10

Here’s a full list of the Korean dramas that ranked among the Top 10 most-watched non-English shows:

Tastefully Yours (rank 2)

Our Unwritten Seoul (rank 3)

Dear Hongrang (rank 5)

Heavenly Ever After (rank 9)

Oh My Ghost Clients (rank 10)

As per the June 3 report, Dear Hongrang got 15 lakh views, while Heavenly Ever After recorded 11 lakh views. Oh My Ghost Clients wraps up the list with a whopping 9 lakh views. Well, let us know your thoughts about the most-watched non-English show list. Have you watched any of them yet?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3: Will Gi-Hun Survive The Final Game?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News