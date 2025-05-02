The first poster of the upcoming K-drama Our Unwritten Seoul was dropped on May 1, 2025, and it looks very promising. The drama is going to feature Park Bo-Young and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung in the lead. The rom-com series is expected to reel in the audience for a beautiful journey following twin sisters and their lives. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of buzz revolving around the drama.

The poster offers a calming effect on our minds as the two main leads look at each other with lots of love and warmth, just what we needed amid all the chaos in life. So, scroll ahead to read more details about this upcoming drama.

In the poster of Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Bo-Young and Park Jinyoung can be seen standing next to each other, making their way into our hearts with their charm. However, the unique poster design definitely grabbed our eyes as the two characters can be seen in a split image – in the upper part, the actors were looking at each other with a serious expression, however, in the lower half of the poster, Bo-Young and Jinyoung were flashing their prettiest smiles.

In the image, while the Melo Movie actress donned a grey corporate suit, GOT7’s member looked dashing in a black coat. Putting the city on the backdrop of the picture hints at the key point of the drama that Seoul kind of sets the stage for the drama. The picture was shared with a caption that read, “Together we have ZERO worries, becoming each other’s cozy resting place. A place of Healin’!”

For those who don’t know, Our Unwritten Seoul is a 12-episode weekend K-drama about twin sisters, their identity swaps, unexpected romances, and a journey to process life. Park Bo-Young will be playing the identical twins, Yoo Mi-Ji and Yoo Mi-Rae. Although they have the same faces, they do not possess the same personalities. While Mi-Ji is an athlete, Mi-Rae is a topper student who gets employed in a public institution. However, what seems like a perfect life isn’t perfect at all.

On the other hand, Park Jinyoung will be seen in a calm and composed lawyer’s character as Lee Ho-Su. He gets dragged into the tangled mix of the twins and their swapped identities, and what follows is how all of them unfold the meaning of love and life through the process. A teaser has already been released that promised to deliver an emotional ride to the audience as one of the sisters will take on another’s role, which would lead to an unexpected romance and self-discovery.

Our Unwritten Seoul has been scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2025 on TVING.

