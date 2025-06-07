Kim Jong-Suk, popularly known as one of the brightest models of DASHU, tragically passed away on June 4, 2025. His family confirmed the news through an official statement on June 6, 2025, the day of his funeral, leaving the Korean entertainment industry shocked. He was just 29 years old.

As soon as the news of his demise came to light, many people speculated on the reason behind his death, as his family decided not to reveal the details to the public. This forced the grieving family to plead, asking netizens to stop spreading malicious comments about his death.

Following Jong-Suk’s demise, many of his friends and acquaintances shared their heartfelt condolences. Continue scrolling to know more about him and his untimely passing.

Who Was Kim Jong-Suk?

Kim Jong-Suk was popular South Korean model and reality TV personality. His appearance on a YouTube shorts ad for the brand DASHU first gained massive public attention. His career as a promising model skyrocketed shortly after.

Jong-Suk gained further popularity in 2022 after appearing on tvN’s variety show, The Skip Dating, hosted by Yoo Jae-Suk, Jeon So-Min, and Nuksal. He was just beginning his career and had a bright future ahead, but his untimely demise surely left a void in the industry.

Rumors About Kim Jong-Suk’s Death

Speculations started to circulate about his demise as people suggested that Kim was involved in a tragic incident that occurred in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do. Apparently, a man in his 20s was found assaulting his girlfriend and was separated after police intervened. However, the man later jumped from the rooftop of a high-rise building. Now, the public has been concluding that the man was none other than Kim Jong-Suk.

While confirming the news, the model’s sister wrote on social media (via KBIzoom), “We’ve been holding the funeral in a daze following the sudden news of his passing.” She further expressed her distress over the harmful rumors circulating online, “There has been a lot of misinformation about Jong-Suk… None of it is true.”

Later, his parents also shared a voice recording requesting everyone to let their son rest in peace. Kim’s family said, “Please, for the sake of the deceased, stop the malicious comments. Let him rest peacefully.”

After hearing the news, one of his friends wrote, “When I heard yesterday that you had left us, my heart shattered. I still can’t believe that I’ll never see your smiling face again. Though it hurts deeply, I’m truly grateful for all the moments and memories we shared. Every one of them was precious. I’ll always keep you in my heart.” While another acquaintance stated, “Still can’t believe it… I hope you’re at peace now, free from pain.”

While we don’t know the real reason behind his death, we pray his soul rest in peace.

