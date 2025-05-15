Big Brother is making its chaotic return in summer 2025, and it isn’t just bringing drama; it is tripling down on it. CBS dropped the bomb with a cheeky Instagram video that teased and confirmed a 90-minute Big Brother Season 27 premiere. The fandom was left delighted. And rightfully so. This season promised more screen time, content, and slop than ever.

Big Brother Season 27: Release Date & Episode Schedule

The network locked in a Big Brother summer packed with new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, starting with premiere week. Big Brother Season 27 will premiere on Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The debut week will begin with a 90-minute premiere on July 10, followed by another 90-minute Sunday episode on July 13. After that, Wednesdays will deliver the biggest twist, with extended 90-minute episodes throughout the season. Thursdays will feature the classic live evictions, and Sundays will keep the drama rolling. But the real kicker? Fridays will join the party too.

Big Brother Season 27: New Format & More Chaos

Season 27 will shake things up with Big Brother: Unlocked, a brand-new Friday night after-show. Debuting Friday, July 25, it will air every other week and feature three BB All-Stars offering fans “never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access,” according to CBS. It is the first time in the show’s 25-year history that fans will get this kind of weekly debrief, directly from seasoned Houseguests. So yes, four days of Big Brother every week. It isn’t just a season. It is a commitment.

Big Brother Season 27: Where To Watch?

The action is everywhere. Fans can tune in live on CBS or stream episodes on Paramount+ with Showtime, which also offers 24/7 live feeds. Pluto TV will stream the feeds, too. However, Paramount+ Essential users will only get access the day after episodes air—no live fun there. The house may have been locked, but the viewership options definitely aren’t.

Big Brother Season 27: Potential Cast & House Twists

No All-Star reruns this time. Season 27 introduces an all-new group of Houseguests, shutting down any whispers of returning legends. CBS made it clear: new faces, new chaos. Past seasons featured everything from celebrity chefs to undercover cops. While the exact Season 27 lineup wasn’t revealed upfront, the game remains the same—$750K on the line, 94 HD cameras, and zero contact with the outside world.

The reveal video itself was peak BB weirdness. The “BB Interns” turned a nomination key to unveil the premiere date, while fandom subgroups like BB Twitter, BB Facebook Moms, and BB Redditors were hilariously called out.

Celebrating 25 years on air, Big Brother continues to prove it could evolve without losing its messy charm. Hosted once again by Julie Chen Moonves, the series leans into bigger episodes and meta moments while staying true to its unpredictable roots. CBS didn’t just renew a show. They reignited a fandom.

