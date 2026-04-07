The secrets, the plotting, the kidnappings, and the betrayals on The Young and the Restless have been plenty in the last couple of weeks. Be it Jack being drugged by Patty, Adam cheating on Chelsea with Riza, Nick and his drug addiction, or Lily facing backlash for the choices she made with Victor.

But some returning faces are about to introduce even more chaos and drama. Fans of the soap opera are bound to get some quality scenes this time around, be it shocking secrets or warming conversations. Here are some of the characters that will be featured on the CBS show this week.

The Young & The Restless: Characters Being Featured This Week On CBS Soap Opera

Tina Casciani was brought back to play Riza Thomson, and she will be seen this week on the soap. The character continues to be involved with Adam and Matt. What new drama will happen in Las Vegas? On the other hand, Shemar Moore, who plays Malcolm Winters, is back once again. The actor has been making guest appearances on the show from time to time, but this time, his return may lead to major bombshells. What secrets is he hiding, and how will it shake things up?

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Joining him is Vivica Fox, who is back as Dr. Stephanie Simmons after more than 20 years on the hit show. Her character is coming back and having a catch-up with Malcolm for the first time after 1995. Her past with Malcolm may shake things up more than anyone expected.

Roger Howarth essays Matt Clark, and he will continue to cause trouble and chaos. This time, he is onscreen after a small break. And he is going to be darker than ever as he targets Nick once again. But what makes matters tougher is Nick’s recent drug addiction, which is bound to make him weaker.

Elsewhere, Beth Maitland, who portrays Traci Abbott, is back. This time, the wise soul is giving some advice and guidance to Lily. Is this about Cane? Or is this about Devon and Nate being disappointed in Lily’s conspiracy with Victor?

And to wrap things up, Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman, will be seen this week on the daytime drama. She will be sharing scenes with Devon and Daniel. How exactly will this fare?

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