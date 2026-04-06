The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been plenty, and most of it stems from two love triangles. One being the Taylor, Deacon, and Sheila mess, and the other involving Electra, Will, and RJ. The latter also has Dylan involved, which makes it a quarter in some way, but it’s mostly a triangle.

To add to the chaos, Electra’s aunt Ivy is actively interfering with her niece’s personal life. She kept Will’s letter from Electra and has been pushing her towards RJ instead. Ivy thinks Will is just like his brothers, Liam and Wyatt, and will hurt her. Laneya Grace, who plays Electra, shed light on the same.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Laneya Grace On Electra’s Love Triangle With Will & RJ

During a conversation with Swooon, the actress revealed that she has seen the fans being split in the middle when it comes to picking sides. She said, “The audience is very, very torn. I have seen lots of support for Electra and Will, and also for Electra and RJ.” And it hasn’t been easy for Electra at all.

While there seems to be a spark between Electra and RJ, her past with Will is not something that can be brushed off. They may have broken up due to Dylan, but their feelings didn’t just vanish. “Will and Electra have a history. They’d been dating for about a year by the time they broke up,” she stated.

Laneya revealed that even though she is playing the role herself, she is not sure where the triangle is going to head. “It’s always super interesting to see Electra being more drawn to RJ in a day and more drawn to Will in a day and see where she’s at,” the 21-year-old divulged about the storyline.

Speaking of the breakup, which stemmed from being told by Ivy how Will and Dylan were getting closer, she mused, “Electra was very much acting out of anger and out of hurt in that moment. She wishes no ill will towards Dylan.” Electra was just being protective of her relationship with Will.

The soap star felt, “There’s always a reason that the character does what she’s doing,” and concluded that the writers are too “good about justifying Electra’s actions and her feelings.” It remains to be seen if Electra will pick RJ or go back and reunite with Will once again. Who are you rooting for?

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