The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny explaining his actions to Carly about attending Marco’s funeral. Nina tried to make amends with Curtis. Molly underwent surgery for her health crisis. Meanwhile, Alexis made an admission. And last but not least, Sidwell was on the warpath.

From apologies and warnings to revelations and gratitude, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 6, 2026

The first episode of the week features Sonny delivering a warning. Danny makes a visit to Charlotte. What will they share with one another? Jacinda does some digging. What will she find? Willow presses Chase. Is he going to fall into her trap again? Stella makes a request of Portia. What will it be?

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

A couple’s date night ends in disaster. Who is this going to be? Dante wants an explanation. But from whom? Lulu has cause for concern. Is this regarding Rocco? Britt receives an ultimatum. Is Sidwell blackmailing her again? Brook Lynn and Lucy catch up. What will the two catch up on?

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Carly leaps to action. Is this regarding Josslyn or Valentin? Isaiah agrees to keep a secret. Is this about Jordan or Portia? Nathan cautions Britt. Is this about Sidwell or Cullum? When Sidwell confides in Ava, will this inch them even closer together? Elsewhere, Gio issues an apology. But to whom?

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Curtis is distraught. Is this about Jordan? Brennan makes a revelation. Is this to Josslyn? Carly is wary. Could it be regarding Sonny? Or Valentin? Kristina opens up about her past. Is she sharing this with Kristina? When Gio is grateful to Emma, will this spark even more trust and gratitude?

Friday, April 10, 2026

The final episode of the week features Carly giving as good as she gets. But to whom? Nina draws the line. Is this regarding Brennan or Willow? Sonny makes a request of Ric. Are the brothers going to be on the same page or not? Laura seeks out Curtis. And then lastly, Cody dotes on Molly.

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