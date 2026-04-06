Cullum stabbed Marco, leading to his death, and the loss has been a major heartbreak for Lucas. He was Marco’s boyfriend and hopeful about their romance. But to make matters worse, Lucas was the one who operated on Cullum and saved his life, while Marco died elsewhere.

He remained unaware of it until recently, when he found out that he had saved the killer of his boyfriend. And now he is out for blood. The guilt is huge, and so is his anger. Lucas wants revenge and justice for Marco and will do what it takes to make it happen. Van Hansis, who plays Lucas, commented on it.

General Hospital: Is Lucas Seeking Revenge On Cullum & Sidwell? Van Hansis Reveals

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor shared how dark and interesting it was to make Lucas the one to save Cullum’s life. “I loved that twist. Lucas already felt guilt, but this compounds the guilt, because the guy who killed Marco would be dead if it wasn’t for Lucas,” he mused.

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When he finds out that Cullum killed Marco, it’s “a definitive moment for Lucas” and becomes a “full-on panic attack.” He further stated, “It’s like a thunderclap hits Lucas. That realization completely shakes him to his core, and that’s when he decides to turn and try to go after Sidwell and Cullum.”

Lucas is now hell-bent on getting revenge for his deceased boyfriend. And he is bound to have a “one-track mind” about the same. This is why Lucas went to Wyndemere to confront Sidwell. The latter may be Marco’s father, but Lucas holds him partially responsible for dragging Marco into this mess.

After all, it’s because of Sidwell and his mob business that Marco is in all of this danger. But when he got the offer to stay at Wyndemere, Lucas took it up. He thought it was the best way to stay in the enemy lair and get proof and evidence on people he wanted to take Marco’s massive revenge on.

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Lucas wants to take Cullum down, but he’s not going to let Sidwell get off either. He is targeting both of them and is adamant about vengeance, but it won’t be easy. It’s quite a dangerous, dark, and unforgiving world that he has entered, but he is not going to stop or back down from the challenge.

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