In Indian cinema, Ramayana has been reimagined countless times on screen, from Yugo Sako’s Japanese anime to record-breaking Indian TV shows. Now, Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up to present his ambitious two-part cinematic spectacle featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. But before this mega project hits theaters this Diwali, it’s worth revisiting the iconic adaptations that have already shaped how generations experienced this timeless epic.

1. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993)

Director – Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan, Yugo Sako

– Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan, Yugo Sako IMDb rating – 9.1/10

– 9.1/10 Streaming on – YouTube

Plot: Ramayana is an anime adaptation of the mythological epic. The film focuses on Lord Rama and his brother Laxman as they try to find Sita. It was screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India and the 1993 Vancouver International Film Festival.

2. Ramayan (1987-88)

Director – Ramanand Sagar

– Ramanand Sagar IMDb rating – 9/10

– 9/10 Streaming on – YouTube

Plot: Ramayan was an epic television series created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. DD National originally aired the series between 1987 and 1988, attracting over 650 million viewers. Arun Govil became a household name with his portrayal of Lord Ram. The series was reaired during the COVID-19 lockdown and was watched by many. It remains one of the most popular adaptations of the epic.

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3. Shrimad Ramayan (2024)

Director – Siddharth Kumar Tewary

– Siddharth Kumar Tewary IMDb rating – 9/10

– 9/10 Streaming on – SonyLIV

Plot: Shrimad Ramayan is a television series and one of the most recent adaptations of the epic. It’s created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and stars Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal as Lord Ram and Sita, respectively.

4. Siya Ke Ram (2015-16)

Director – Anirudh Pathak

– Anirudh Pathak IMDb rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Streaming on – JioHotstar

Plot: Siya Ke Ram is yet another television adaptation of the celebrated epic. The series and the entire story have been told through the perspective of Sita. Ashish Sharma played both Lord Ram and Vishnu in the series. It ran from November 2015 to November 2016 and was well received.

5. Ramayan (2008-2009)

Director – Anand Sagar

– Anand Sagar IMDb rating – 7.7/10

– 7.7/10 Streaming on – Youtube, Zee5

Plot: Ramayan is a television series created and directed by Anand Sagar, while Umesh Chandra Upadhyay wrote the script. Gurmeet Chaudhary portrayed Lord Ram in this version, while Debina Bonerjee played Sita. It originally aired on Imagine TV between January 2008 and June 2009.

6. Ram Rajya (1943)

Director – Vijay Bhatt

– Vijay Bhatt IMDb rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Streaming on – YouTube

Plot: Ram Rajya is one of the earlier adaptations of the epic. This black-and-white film, directed by Vijay Bhatt, was released in 1943. It largely focuses on the events that took place after Ravana was killed. Prem Adib played Lord Ram, who is referred to as “Shri Bhagwan” in the film. Fans can give it a watch to get a glimpse into how stories were told in the 1940s.

7. Seeta (1934)

Director – Debaki Kumar Bose

– Debaki Kumar Bose IMDb rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Streaming on – N.A

Seeta is a Bengali film produced by East India Company. It was screened at the second Venice International Film Festival, where it won an honorary diploma. Ranbir Kapoor’s great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, portrayed Lord Ram in this talkie film.

8) Lav Kush (1997)

Director – V. Madhusudan Rao

– V. Madhusudan Rao IMDb rating – 6.4/10

– 6.4/10 Streaming on – YouTube

Lav Kush is an adaptation of Valmiki’s Uttar Ramayan and showcases the events that took place after Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. Jeetendra played the role of Lord Ram. It remains one of the lesser-known adaptations of the epic story.

9) Adipurush (2023)

Director – Om Raut

– Om Raut IMDb rating – 2.6/10

– 2.6/10 Streaming on – Netflix

Plot: Adipurush was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films at that time. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan also appear in supporting roles. The film is inspired by the epic mythological tale, and it became a critical and commercial failure.

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