but it was definitely an emotional rollercoaster for her partner Kath Ebbs. The singer was seen getting quite close and connected to her fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

Their proximity also made Jojo realize that she might not be a lesbian but a queer person instead. Kath revealed that after three months of dating, the couple had broken up and that they were shocked and in disbelief. Here’s what went down and what they had to say about Jojo breaking things off.

Celebrity Big Brother UK: Did Jojo Siwa Dump Partner Kath Ebbs After Getting Close To Chris Hughes?

Kath, who uses they / them pronouns, took to her Tik Tok account to reveal that their three months long relationship with Siwa has ended. “I don’t even know where to begin. I’m filming this in a complete state of shock,” they felt about the whole situation as they revealed the Dance Moms alum dumped them at the wrap party. Kath proceeded to express her feelings about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

“I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have to do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back, watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved,” they stated. Kath shared how they once thought Jojo Siwa was “one of the great loves” of their whole life.

Kath opened up about the flirting between Jojo and Chris which went viral on social media. “It has come to my attention in the past eight hours that everything we sort of saw unfold on what I thought was a fake reality show where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth,” they explained about the Big Brother moments.

Kath stated that they felt betrayed by a lot of what happened on the reality show. For the unversed, Jojo and Chris flirted all throughout the show and were often seen together, cuddling and being touchy. They felt this whole break up was “one of the most craziest, intense, awful, horrific experiences” they have been through as they found it “very unsettling and very hurtful.”

As for Jojo, while she hasn’t spoken up about the breakup or addressed her potential romance with Chris, she did reveal on the show that she is not a lesbian. “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian,” she said but revealed that being on the show made her realize she is queer, not lesbian. “I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters,” she joked, referring to the LGBTQ community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jean-Claude Van Damme Was Fired From Predator Because Of This Shocking Reason: “It Was Disgusting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News