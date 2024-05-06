JoJo Siwa proved she knows how to take a joke in stride after “Saturday Night Live” derided the former “Dance Moms” star’s new look during their May 4 show. Former teen sensation JoJo Siwa has dominated pop culture headlines since debuting her new song Karma alongside an edgy new look, which has caused quite a stir on social media.

Social media users, who reacted extremely to her new look and music, continued deriding her online. On Saturday, SNL decided to get in on the discourse with comedian Chloe Fineman playing JoJo Siwa as a guest on the Weekend Update segment of the show. Fineman re-created the “Karma” singer’s KISS-inspired ensemble featured in her buzzy music video.

During the Skit, Fineman, impersonating JoJo Siwa’s voice, told the host, “That’s right, Colin, I’m a bad girl now,” while flashing a wide grin and rock-on-hand symbols. The skit also poked fun at Siwa’s viral comments, in which she told Billboard that she wants to “start a new genre of music… called ‘gay pop.'” with her new song “Karma.” The quote triggered outrage from some pop musicians in the LGBTQ+ community, including pop duo Tegan and Sara, who have identified as queer since the beginning of their careers.

While the skit mocked JoJo Siwa over the drastic change in her appearance from a teen with a ponytail and bow to now sporting a facepaint and sparkly ensembles, the Dance Moms star wasn’t fazed.

Reacting to the sketch, Siwa, in an Instagram story, called it “Iconoi”, adding, “I don’t know what to say. Three-and-a-half minute skit on SNL…”

It should be noted Siwa, who got her start on “Dance Moms”, clarified the viral gay pop comments, saying she wants “gay pop artists” to have a “bigger home.”

