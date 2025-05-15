Netflix’s recent announcement came with mixed emotions. On one hand, The Empress will return for a third season and on the other, it will also be the last. That piece of information seems to have flown under the radar for many fans, who only recently realized what “final season” really means. For them, it was a straight cancellation.

Fan Reaction: Frustration and Fatigue

The realization gained traction when someone dropped a screenshot from a Men’s Journal article in The Empress subreddit earlier this May. The article grouped the show among four Netflix titles being axed.

According to The Mirror, the poster of the thread wrote, “Guess it’s official. Netflix has cancelled The Empress after this upcoming season. I felt disappointed with season 2, I wanted more in the amount of episodes we got. Hopefully this last season will make up for it!” And that was enough to spark a wave of frustration.

One fan commented on the post, “Noooooo!!! This is why I hate getting into streaming shows. They always get axed, even shows with decent viewership numbers. 3 seasons won’t be enough. A second fan said, “First the Great, then the Serpent Queen and now this?? Im just done with historical dramas now because none of them ever get finished.”

But not everyone saw doom in the news. One user chimed in with a reminder that there’s a difference between a show being dropped and one being wrapped up with a planned ending. They said, “Netflix announced that The Empress is ending with its 3rd season. That means the story will have an ending and it won’t be like a cliffhanger and then it’s cancelled. The wording is very important here. There’s a distinction.”

The Story Behind The Empress

The series itself is rooted in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, focusing on her rise from Bavarian princess to imperial icon. Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant lead a strong cast as Elisabeth and Franz, navigating court politics and personal struggles against the backdrop of a crumbling empire. From the moment a 16-year-old Sisi steps into the imperial court, her story becomes a symbol of romance clashing with power, and rebellion.

The Empress gained serious momentum since its debut in September 2022. For two weeks, it ranked as the second most-watched Netflix show worldwide and closed the year as the seventh most popular non-English language title on the platform. Season two followed in November 2024, but for some, the reduced runtime felt like a missed opportunity.

Now, all eyes are on the third season and fans hope it delivers the conclusion the show deserves.

