Netflix viewers are still mesmerized by a chilling miniseries named Alias Grace, which slipped quietly into the platform’s vast catalog in 2017 but continues to hook anyone who stumbles upon it. Though the service is no stranger to gripping thrillers and psychological rides, some even earning the stamp of approval from the likes of Stephen King, this particular gem has proven to be a slow-burn sensation.

Alias Grace: Plot

The six-part drama, tucked within the shadowy folds of 19th-century Canada, unfolds the story of Grace Marks, a young Irish immigrant whose life as a domestic servant takes a dark and unexpected turn. Her employers end up brutally murdered, and Grace is thrown into the eye of the storm, convicted and surrounded by whispers of guilt.

At that moment, Dr. Simon Jordan, a curious psychiatrist, enters with a mission to explore the murky depths of her mind, though what he finds may disturb more than explain. Grace’s story soon unravels layer by layer, haunted by the memory of a fellow maid and drenched in the unsettling atmosphere of a world where nothing is what it seems.

Alias Grace Won Over Critics & Viewers Alike

The series, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel and grounded in real historical events, perfectly blends elegance with eeriness. Critics didn’t hold back, giving it a perfect score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. And the viewers? Well they are left highly impressed as well. One wrote, “Just finished Alias Grace and I am SHOOKETH. It’s so good, go watch it!”

Just finished Alias Grace and I am SHOOKETH. It’s so good, go watch it! (Especially if you loved the handmaids tale) pic.twitter.com/oaL4BZCoou — Sammi Maria (@samanthamaria) November 24, 2017

Another tweeted, “Has anyone seen alias grace?! literally in shambles after just finishing it omg. me bc that ending …. but the plot was so good UGH.” A third penned, “Finished reading alias grace and now i’m watching the show and GOD im obsessed with this story.”

has anyone seen alias grace?! literally in shambles after just finishing it omg. me bc that ending …. but the plot was so good UGH pic.twitter.com/1gd0zrR336 — eve⁷ IS SEEING HOBI (@ariskihh) March 18, 2025

finished reading alias grace and now i’m watching the show and GOD im obsessed with this story pic.twitter.com/UC3OCYW9ap — cait 𐀔 saw aespa in chicago (@darlingjudes) March 12, 2025

Originally aired on CBC before making its way to Netflix in late 2017, Alias Grace remains one of those rare finds that seems to linger in the mind long after the screen fades to black. It is now available to stream on Netflix.

