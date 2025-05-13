The countdown is almost done. Sakamoto Days is gearing up for a return, and it’s sooner than expected. According to Comic Book Resources, a fresh wave of episodes is hitting Netflix on July 14, 2025, as revealed through a new behind-the-scenes look shared across their socials.

SAKAMOTO DAYS 💥 Part 2 premieres this July pic.twitter.com/HK55338aZN — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2025

Lu Shaotang Drops In, Literally

Alongside production insights, the sneak peek dove into the making of a particularly punchy moment from Episode 2 (Vs. Son Hee and Bacho), where Lu Shaotang drops into the story, quite literally.

The scene in question follows Taro Sakamoto and Shin Asakura, who are out enjoying some street-side Chinese snacks in Chinatown. But just as they’re about to indulge in warm, fluffy pork buns, their peaceful moment is shattered by Lu’s sudden airborne arrival.

The visual team didn’t want just any old entrance and knew they needed it to hit hard. So, instead of showing her fall from a modest height, they cleverly manipulated the sequence, stretching the shot to make it seem as though she had leaped from a much taller building.

Crafting Lu’s Impactful Debut

Anime director Masaki Watanabe and animation producer Genki Ito offered a look into the creative process behind Lu’s introduction. Their goal was to balance her fierce strength with her undeniable charm.

However, the job wasn’t easy. Watanabe described the process as a taxing one, needing multiple rounds of adjustments to get just the right tone and timing. That same episode ramps up quickly after Lu’s entrance. Sakamoto, Lu, and Shin are soon thrown into a clash with a group of armed goons.

“We did our best to make every move feel fast, precise, and powerful,” he said. Ito echoed Watanabe’s statement, “The director and production team put their hearts into this scene.”

The directing team leaned into stylized visuals for the goons, opting for a slightly more exaggerated and less grounded look to enhance the humor. Watanabe, while reflecting on the scene, mentioned he would’ve liked to include more realistic recoil in their weapons.

The Charm of Sakamoto Days

The entire first part of Sakamoto Days Season 1 is already up for streaming on Netflix. For fans wanting more, the manga by Yuto Suzuki is available digitally through Viz Media and Manga Plus.

The story spins around Taro Sakamoto, a once-unstoppable hitman who stepped away from the carnage of his profession after falling in love. Now he’s a family man running a convenience store, but trouble, of course, still finds him.

