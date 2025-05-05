Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke is still iconic, and this has been proven as it beats Thunderbolts* in China. The film was re-released in the mainland and outgrossed the three-day opening weekend collection of the MCU movie despite being an old movie. Hayao Miyazaki’s movies always have a special place in people’s hearts owing to their emotional depths and striking visuals. Scroll below for more.

The Japanese anime movie was released in 1997 and was directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The voice cast comprised of Yōji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yūko Tanaka, Kaoru Kobayashi, Masahiko Nishimura, Tsunehiko Kamijō, Akihiro Miwa, Mitsuko Mori, and Hisaya Morishige. The English voice cast featured Claire Danes, Billy Bob Thornton, Gillian Anderson, and Billy Crudup. It has outstanding ratings on Rotten Tomatoes – the critics gave it 93% while the audience gave it 94%.

The critics’ consensus on the aggregate site stated, “With its epic story and breathtaking visuals, Princess Mononoke is a landmark in the world of animation.” According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Princess Mononoke opened bigger than the Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, collecting $6 million on its three-day weekend. The movie outgrossed the MCU movie’s three-day opening weekend collection but failed to outgross its overall 5-day opening of $10.4 million.

Princess Mononoke’s 4K remastered re-release has hit the $8.4 million four-day reissue opening gross in China. For the uninitiated, it was the first Studio Ghibli movie to be internationally released. Over the years, the anime movie has developed a cult status, sustaining popularity and cultural impact.

Set during Japan’s Muromachi period, the film centers on Ashitaka, a young prince of the Emishi tribe, who travels west in search of a cure for a deadly curse afflicting his arm. His quest leads him into a fierce struggle between the industrial settlement of Irontown and the mystical forest inhabited by ancient gods, where he becomes entangled in the clash between Lady Eboshi and San, a human girl raised by wolves. Princess Mononoke’s 4K remastered version was re-released in China this past week.

