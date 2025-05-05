Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* crushed the industry’s projection with its opening weekend collection at the box office in North America. However, the film opened with underwhelming numbers at the box office in China. The MCU feature dropped out of the top 5 in the mainland, failing to create much impact upon its release. Scroll below for the deets.

Critics said bringing together a scrappy team of underdogs with Florence Pugh as the captivating standout offers a refreshing return to the classic formula that defines the MCU’s most beloved adventures. The film also featured one of the longest end credits in the MCU, and it connected to Avengers: Doomsday by showing the Fantastic Four spaceship.

According to Luiz Fenando‘s report, Thunderbolts* collected $5.6 million over the three-day weekend, registering the lowest ever for any major comic book movie in China. It raked in $10.4 million only on its 5-day opening and came in #6 on Sunday, collecting $1.5 million only. The MCU movie witnessed a drop of 16.7% only on Sunday from Saturday across 34K screenings. The film has also registered $155K in pre-sales for the Monday holiday and will be playing the same number of screenings. Ne Zha 2 is still running in China and is earning better than other films, including this one.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Florence Pugh‘s MCU movie collected $76 million on its opening weekend, kick-starting the summer on a positive note. Overseas, the film underperformed and collected $86.1 million. Therefore, the global opening of the MCU movie was a decent $162.1 million against a budget of $180 million. It will receive tough competition from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch, set to be released later this month; hence, it has numbered days to earn and dominate the box office.

Marvel brings together a ragtag team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. When they fall into a deadly trap orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these troubled misfits are thrust into a high-stakes mission that compels them to face the most haunting chapters of their pasts. Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.

