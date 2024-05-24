Hayao Miyazaki's Classic Anime Film Returns to Theaters After 50 Years

One of Hayao Miyazaki‘s old movies is coming back to the theatres, and this movie will be really special because it was created before Studio Ghibli existed.

This movie was narrated before Ghibli movies were established, and that is why there will be a special screening for fans in Japan.

It is said that Akihabara UDX will hold a huge screening in Japan of Miyazaki’s sequel movie, Panda Go Panda! Rainy Day Circus.

Brief Overview on Miyazaki’s Film Panda Go Panda! Rainy Day Circus Screening:

Miyazaki’s early work, Panda Go Panda! was released in 1973 and got a really great response from fans all over the world. This time, a huge event will be organized by Dreampass, one of the famous Japanese websites, and the best part other the organizing this special screening for Panda Go Panda!, now Ghibli movie fans can request any old movie to have a special screening just like Panda Go Panda! Sequel.

The film will be streamed in Akihabara UDX on May 25, 2024, in Japan. Highlights of this event will be Yu Honda, an animator for Studio Ghibli, and Seiji Kano, a film researcher, giving a great talk on Miyazaki’s creations.

The last date to get your hands on tickets from Dreampass is May 23.

Panda Go Panda! Rainy Day Circus Plot in Brief:

The sequel will introduce a new character to its original plot. A little tiger named Tora-chan will join Mimiko, the main character, and the Panda family. They will meet each other and have fun together, just like friends on rainy days.

The movie is light-hearted and wholesome, and it’s like a slice-of-life movie with cute characters.

