Although the Minecraft Movie failed to cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office, it has come multiple steps closer to a major mark worldwide. The movie collected impressive numbers on its fifth weekend across the international markets and is still trending globally. In addition to being a blockbuster, it is one of the biggest hits in Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and others’ careers. Keep scrolling for more.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black crossed significant and individual milestones in their career total box office. The film has been received well in Japan, which is helping it earn favorable numbers overseas. It recorded the biggest opening for video game adaptations in the US, surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie, and its ultimate aim is to beat the 2023 blockbuster in its theatrical run.

According to Luiz Fenando‘s report, A Minecraft Movie grossed a solid $26.6 million on its fifth weekend at the international box office. It has dropped -27.8% only this weekend owing to its graceful performance at the box office in Japan. The videogame adaptation has hit the $475.2 million cume over 76 markets. Meanwhile, in the United States, the movie is back in the top three and at the #3 spot, earning $13.7 million this weekend.

Hence, the film by Jared Hess has hit $398.2 million in North America. Allied to the $475.2 million overseas cume, the worldwide gross has hit $873.4 million. It was made against a production budget of $150 million. Therefore, it has clocked in 482.3% more than its making cost. The film’s breakeven point was around $375 million, which has been reached in the domestic box office only.

The movie revolves around four misfits who are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To return home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter. A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

