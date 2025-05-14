Netflix’s catalog is overflowing with content, from pulse-pounding thrillers that have earned ‘best ever’ labels to nerve-shredding crime films that even Stephen King couldn’t watch without squirming. But with a library pushing 7,000 titles, some gems inevitably slip under the radar.

A Silent Arrival With Loud Praise

One of those hidden treasures is a haunting Icelandic mini-series that quietly dropped on the platform back in 2021. It didn’t come in with bombastic marketing or big-name stars, yet somehow managed to win critics over completely, scoring a rare 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series, titled Katla, opens in the eerie aftermath of a volcanic eruption. The Katla volcano, a real, very active beast buried beneath a glacier in Iceland’s south, has cloaked the nearby town of Vík in a thick coat of ash. One year later, the place is practically a ghost town, save for a handful of stubborn residents who refuse to leave.

That’s when things start getting truly strange. People who were long dead, some for decades, begin to return alive, unchanged and drenched in ash. Among them is a woman who vanished twenty years ago, walking into town as if nothing happened. The line between reality and myth blurs fast, especially when old Icelandic folklore begins creeping back into conversation.

Grief, guilt, and memory rise with the volcanic smoke, as each character is forced to face a deeply personal reckoning. The series unspools like a slow-burning psychological thriller but is relentless in how it burrows into your thoughts.

Critics Loved It

Critics have praised the series for its emotionally haunting narrative. Forbes‘ Paul Tassi said, “Katla ended up going places I wasn’t expecting past this initial premise, and managed to be a rather touching exploration of grief, loss and regret, albeit in a way that moves a bit… slowly at times.”

One viewer tweeted, “Binged on this Icelandic miniseries called Katla (Netflix) all night, and I’ve finally found the spiritual successor to my all-time favourite, The Leftovers. Many parallels in how it deals with themes of loss, grief, love, trauma, and faith, while staying narratively different.”

Binged on this Icelandic miniseries called Katla (Netflix) all night, and I’ve finally found the spiritual successor to my all-time favourite, The Leftovers. Many parallels in how it deals with themes of loss, grief, love, trauma, and faith, while staying narratively different. pic.twitter.com/09VdrkvL85 — Ashish Chowdhury (@ash_chowder) May 25, 2024

Another added, “Highly recommend #katla on Netflix! Intriguing soft sci-fi premise that thematically blends with the character work beautifully.” A third wrote, “Katla on Netflix is such a great series: dark, slow, and very atmospheric.”

Highly recommend #katla on Netflix! Intriguing soft sci-fi premise that thematically blends with the character work beautifully. pic.twitter.com/I4HoFCYf4R — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) July 5, 2021

Katla on Netflix is such a great series: dark, slow, and very atmospheric. pic.twitter.com/jVDT8QAdFv — Andriy Burkov (@burkov) April 18, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Enola Holmes 3: Everything To Remember About The First Two Movies Before Millie Bobby Brown’s Third Outing As Teen Detective

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News