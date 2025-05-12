We all love a good Netflix binge, but let’s face it—sometimes, the best stories are buried under the algorithm. The ones that never make it to the trending list or your recommendations. The following seven flicks may not have had the social media buzz or the awards-season spotlight, but they are absolute standouts in storytelling, performances, and cinematic craft. So, if you’re ready to dive into something refreshing and unique, these are the 7 underrated Netflix gems you need to watch next.

1. The Wonder

Set in post-famine Ireland in 1862, The Wonder is a psychological period drama starring the brilliant Florence Pugh as Lib, an English nurse assigned to monitor a young girl, Anna, who has allegedly not eaten in months. As Lib uncovers the mystery behind this so-called miracle, the story delves deeper into layers of faith, trauma, and colonial guilt.

Director Sebastián Lelio navigates the film with an unsettling narrative, fleshed out beautifully by Pugh’s powerful performance. What makes The Wonder so unique is its intriguing blend of psychological drama with historical context, forcing viewers to challenge their very understanding of belief and truth.

2. The Gentlemen

Who would’ve thought that Guy Ritchie’s return to his British gangster roots would be this good? Unlike the messy 2020 film of the same name, Netflix’s The Gentlemen series offers razor-sharp writing, delicious character arcs, and that signature Ritchie flair. Theo James stars as Eddie, a British army captain-turned-duke, who inherits not only a title but a cannabis empire operating out of the family estate.

It’s stylish, witty, and full of layered performances (Kaya Scodelario is simply magnetic). This series has enough swagger to rival the most acclaimed shows and deserves way more credit and recognition.

3. His House

His House is a horror film, but not in the way you expect. It’s about ghosts, sure—but the real horror lies in survivors’ internal struggles, dislocation, and the trauma of war. A refugee couple from South Sudan escapes to England, only to find their government-issued home haunted.

Remi Weekes nails it with His House by keeping things just vague enough to get under your skin. The evil in the film isn’t easy to define, and that’s what makes it so disturbing. The story intertwines supernatural nightmare with emotional realism, making His House a unique and must-watch film for all.

4. The Ritual

At first glance, The Ritual may appear to be your average horror movie about “friends lost in the woods,” but it’s anything but. Yes, there are odd symbols, a spooky forest, and a terrifying Norse creature hiding in the shadows. However, what’s going on inside the characters is what gives the story its true weight.

Beyond the jump scares, the movie delves into friendships strained by tragedy, lingering guilt, and deep-seated grief. It’s about facing the emotional burdens they’ve been carrying for years—not just about surviving a monster. And that’s why it stays with you. The scares are real, but so is the emotional depth.

5. Katla

If slow-burning, moody mysteries are your thing, Katla might just hook you. Set in a small Icelandic town blanketed in volcanic ash, the show begins with a woman walking out of a glacier—one who supposedly died a year ago. Then others begin to appear: doubles of lost loved ones, returned with no explanation.

It’s not a jump-scare type of show; instead, Katla quietly unravels grief, loss, and memory in a way that feels both surreal and deeply grounded. The pacing is deliberate, but it works—especially with the haunting landscape and minimalist score setting the tone.

6. Mudbound

One of the best and most underappreciated dramas on Netflix is Dee Rees’ Mudbound. Set in Mississippi after World War II, the movie centers on two families—one Black, one White—divided by land, conflict, and a rigid social structure.

The dual narrative between two returning soldiers (Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell) is the most powerful, despite moving performances by Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, and Mary J. Blige. Through poetic grit, Rees reveals the intimate and unsightly ways race, trauma, and class are intertwined. This isn’t just a piece from that era—it’s a mirror reflecting both past and present.

7. The 7 Lives of Lea

On the surface, The 7 Lives of Léa could easily pass as another teen mystery, but it’s far more than that. It begins with Léa discovering a skeleton in the mountains and waking up the next morning… inside someone from 1991. Every morning, she wakes up in someone else’s body—seven total, all connected to the death she uncovered.

What makes this show shine isn’t just the time-travel twist or the suspense (though both are compelling), but how it uses that premise to explore empathy. Léa doesn’t just observe these people’s lives—she lives them, understands their struggles, their regrets, their joys. It’s emotional and introspective in a way that sneaks up on you. If you’re a fan of series that mix mystery with heart—and don’t mind things getting a little strange—this one’s a worthy investment of your time.

Whether it’s through gothic mystery, emotional horror, or time-bending intrigue, these seven underrated gems deserve your next watchlist slot. Dive in, and you just might discover your new favorite.

