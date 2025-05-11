Forged by Sauron in the fires of Mount Doom, the One Ring was a menacing tool of domination. One ring to rule them all, and one ring to bind them; it was an extension of the Dark Lord’s soul. While he had no intention of sharing the ring with anyone else, destiny and especially Hobbits had something else on their mind. As the Second and Third Ages unfolded, the Ring passed hand to hand, often unwillingly.

While Sauron intended to use it to enslave the other Ring-bearers, the Ring had its agenda, often abandoning its bearer for another more susceptible to its lure. Some bore it for minutes. Others, for centuries. Few emerged unscathed. The Ring didn’t just corrupt minds; it drained life while extending it. From riverbeds to mountain peaks, it left behind a trail of ruin before being destroyed at the same place it was forged.

Every One Ring Bearer & Their Period

Sauron – Second Age, c. 1600 – 3441 (1,800+ years)

Isildur – 3441 SA – 2 TA (2 years)

River Anduin: Over 2000 Years

Déagol – 2463 TA (a few minutes)

Sméagol/Gollum – 2463 – 2941 TA (478 years)

Bilbo Baggins – 2941 – 3001 TA (60 years)

Frodo Baggins – 3001 – 3019 TA (17 years)

Samwise Gamgee – 3019 TA (briefly)

Sauron held the Ring from the moment he forged it around the year 1600 of the Second Age until it was cut from his finger by Isildur in 3441, a span of over 1,800 years. Isildur bore it for only two years before he was ambushed by Orcs near the Gladden Fields and killed. The Ring lay lost in the Anduin riverbed for over 2,000 years, which is ironically longer than what The Lord of the Rings held it for. (via CBR)

Déagol stumbled upon it in 2463 of the Third Age while fishing. His cousin Sméagol murdered him immediately to claim it. As Gollum, he held it for 478 years, hiding deep beneath the Misty Mountains. The Ring eventually abandoned him, to be found by Bilbo Baggins in 2941.

Bilbo unknowingly possessed the Ring for 60 years before passing it to Frodo. Frodo carried the Ring from 3001 to 3019, journeying to Mount Doom. Samwise held it briefly after Frodo was captured in Mordor. Frodo reclaimed the ring from Sam, and together, both the Hobbits trekked all over Mount Doom, destroyed the One Ring, and then made it out alive.

