A blood-soaked, controversy-drenched action-horror is packing its bags and leaving Netflix in just a few days. The Hunt, the politically charged film from 2020, isn’t sticking around much longer, as per The Mirror. So if you’ve been putting it off, time’s running out.

A Premise That Hits Like a Sledgehammer

The film, directed by Craig Zobel and written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, throws a grenade right into the middle of America’s political divide. Betty Gilpin leads the madness with a performance sharp enough to cut glass, joined by a cast that includes Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and Emma Roberts. The story of the film surrounds a twisted game in which the powerful elite round up working-class folks and hunt them for sport. However, it’s not just about blood and bullets, there’s satire baked into the bone.

A Political Firestorm Before Release

Before it even hit screens, The Hunt stirred up a storm. Conservatives cried foul after watching the trailer, calling it liberal propaganda. Trump jumped into the fray with a vague tweet about Hollywood pushing chaos, never naming names but pointing fingers. Universal postponed the release, and by the time the movie finally reached theaters in March 2020, COVID-19 had already begun shutting everything down. Most screens went dark within a week, and the box office returns were bleak.

Critics and Fans Are Now Seeing It Differently

Still, time has been kinder than its initial debut. Rotten Tomatoes now carries a string of enthusiastic reviews. One critic praised The Hunt by saying, “The Hunt is a clever, gory good time. In a perverse way, it’s about unity and coming together.”

Another person added, “I really enjoyed watching The Hunt, and I’m grateful that the film was actually released. I understand the worries people had, but most of the talk surrounding this film that got it canceled was a bit excessive.”

A third person chimed in, “The film is definitely political. However, it’s not quite as black-and-white as pundits want you to believe. Ultimately, I don’t think it matters where you fall on the political spectrum; The Hunt is a fun flick.” Fourth person wrote, “It’s a sleek, short, well-wrought horror-thriller with buckets of gore, and a sharp performance by Betty Gilpin that deserved far more notice.”

