The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Electra angrily confronting Dylan for her actions with Will. On the other hand, Dylan was left shocked when she overheard a conversation between Ivy and Daphne and connected the dots. Ivy continued to meddle between Electra and Will.

From celebrations and confrontations to spying and advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ivy confessing. Is this about her plan of meddling in Electra’s life to separate her from Will? Is this after Dylan confronts her? Electra has an emotional confrontation with Will. What is this going to lead to? Is this the start of their reconciliation or a final goodbye?

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Dylan and Will celebrate her first day of work at Forrester Creations. Is Electra going to spot them getting close? Meanwhile, Daphne and Carter dream about their future. Are they hoping to have kids together already?

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

When Steffy and Finn look forward to an overnight getaway with the kids, will they be able to relax despite Taylor and Deacon’s affair? Ivy spies on Electra and RJ and posts a photo to social media. Is this going to lead to some major chaos in the complicated lives of Electra, RJ, Will, and Dylan?

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Elsewhere, Deacon lies to Sheila about his plans for the evening. Is she going to connect the dots? Hope confides in Liam about her concerns regarding Deacon’s marriage. Is he going to comfort her or advise her on what to do during this situation? Will this bring them closer together?

Friday, March 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Deke asking Hope for advice. Is this about their father, Deacon, or his career? Taylor and Deacon make love for the first time. Will this lead to some major trouble? Sheila takes matters into her own hands. Is she actually going to catch them red-handed or not?

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