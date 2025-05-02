Jersey Shore remains one of the most popular reality shows on American television. From the original edition, which aired for six seasons from 2009 to 2012, to the spin-offs and then the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the latter has seven aired seasons while the eighth is finally on the way.

The original Jersey Shore cast included Pauly DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Sammi Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Cortese. Here’s what we know about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s 8th season, including dates, cast, and how special it was to have everyone there for the special 15th anniversary.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8: Premiere Date, Cast & What To Expect

Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on May 29, 2025, on MTV. Sammi, Angelina, Deena, Pauly, Jenni, Mike, Nicole, Ronnie, and Vinny are returning for another blockbuster season of drama, fun, nostalgia, and memories as the cast celebrates 15 years of Jersey Shore.

The official synopsis states, “This season, the family is celebrating 15 years since their first wild summer in Seaside Heights with an epic reunion at the OG shore house. They’re putting the NEW in New Jersey, diving deeper into the passion projects and personal lives of each cast member.”

Producer On Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8

Meanwhile, a few months ago, SallyAnn Salsano, the producer of Jersey Shore, spoke to The Wrap about the milestone 15th anniversary and how touching it was that all of the original cast members were there for it. “It’s insane. I got back last night at 2 am from a shoot with them, and it’s still good. You know what I mean? Every time we leave, it just keeps rocking.”

She added, “They are literally the gift that keeps on giving” and pointed out how crazy it is that the cast has seen each other through their youth years and now as adults who are working, married, and parents to their kids. The developer then spoke about having everyone together after so many years.

“It will be the first time that all of them are under one roof: Ang left and that’s when Deena came in; Ron was in, but then Sammi wasn’t. This will be the first time, honestly, that Ron and Sam are in that house together,” SallyAnn mused, expressing her emotional outbursts and excitement.

She revealed that she started crying when Sammi and Ronnie spoke for the first time after years. “It was our version of Ross and Rachel in every weird way. But it was, because it involved all the roommates. I stand by this to the day I die,” the producer stated, referring to the popular former couple. She concluded that Jersey Shore worked because everyone was authentic.

