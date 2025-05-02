NBC is introducing an exciting new travel competition series that is sure to hook viewers. Destination X is full of adventure, mystery, and gorgeous views as the contestants participate in challenges while having absolutely no clue where in the world they are. Here’s everything we know about the reality show, including premiere date, host, cast, and what to expect from it.

Destination X: Premiere Date, Host & Cast

Destination X will premiere on NBC on May 27, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the reality series will stream episodes on Peacock the day after they air on the network. “You have no idea where in the world you really are, no map, no plan, no clue,” Jeffrey can be heard saying in the trailer.

The show’s cast includes Biggy Bailey from Chattanooga, Ally Bross from Orlando, Kim Conner from Kaneohe, Jonah Evarts from Manhattan, Shayne Cureton from Indianapolis, Mack Fitzgerald from Austin, Tai Lowry from Prince George’s County, Josh Martinez from Miami, Rick Szabo from Picton, and Rachel Rossette from Jackson.

There are also two known faces. JaNa Craig from Las Vegas is known for starring on Love Island, while Peter Weber from Westlake Village has been a part of both The Bachelor and The Traitors. They will join the fun and change the game’s trajectory.

Destination X: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis, “Europe is turned into a real-life game board as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest.” The contestants’ goal is to figure out where they are each week. They visit unique but also unfamiliar tourist attractions to determine where they could be at the moment.

They will “rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography, and observational skills” to win clues, identify hints, as well as figure out their whereabouts. The contestants will enter the map Room and place their X on the map to indicate where they think they are. The furthest from the true location is sent home. The last player standing will go on to win $250,000.

As per the description, “Each player’s strategic gameplay is tested as they eat, sleep, and travel together through Europe’s most desirable locations” while dealing with “shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries.” Touted as a high-stakes guessing game, it takes a thrilling journey across iconic landmarks as the dynamic contestants live every day of the adventure.

Sharon Vuong, the executive vice president and head of unscripted NBC programming, said in her statement, “Destination X has already captivated audiences around the world, and now we’re bringing a fresh, uniquely NBC twist to it, led by the endlessly charismatic Jeffrey Dean Morgan.”

