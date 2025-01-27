Season 3 of The Traitors has witnessed quite some drama and shocking twists and turns. With three of the four Real Housewives contestants eliminated, fans have been surprised at how the contestants have been playing the game this season. Tom Sandoval, known for his cheating scandal from Vanderpump Rules, is also part of the edition.

The reality star has already been disgraced amongst audiences after his adultery, but his fellow co-stars don’t seem to like him either, with many of them speaking against him. He was also massively trolled for the pit stains visible on his shirt during an episode of The Traitors. Here’s what Tom has to say about the moment and his explanation of its reason.

The Traitors Season 3: Tom Sandoval On Being Trolled For Sweaty Pit Stains

The Vanderpump Rules alum took to his Instagram to share his response to the trolling. “Man, that video, I looked rough,” he said, referring to him sweating massively during a scene on The Traitors. “I also felt like sh*t,” he stated and explained, “I mean, I had, like, over 24 hours of travel, including an eight-hour layover, which made my immune system go to sh*t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

He felt it was the cause of the “domino of problems.” Tom also pointed out, “I’m sure you could tell my eye was swollen because I got a stye in my eye, and the stress and the weakened immune system caused canker sores, sore throat.” The reality personality also lost his luggage on the flight to Scotland, placing him “at the mercy of the wardrobe department.”

Tom Sandoval accepted that the Traitors costume team did a great job dressing him up, but in that particular scene, they gave him “the thickest wool sweater” he had ever worn. “That thing, I was sweating my a** off. It was hot in there. And well, I’m only human,” he continued. The 42-year-old concluded, “At least I can laugh at it now, as you guys all have,” referring to the memes.

The Traitors Season 3: Dislike For Tom Sandoval

For the unversed, as of episode 5, the journey of eight contestants, including Dorinda Medley, Wells Adams, Chanel Ayan, Tony Vlachos, Bob the Drag Queen, Jeremy Collins, Robyn Dixon, and Nikki Garcia, is over. Many of the show’s contestants have publicly shown their disapproval of Tom.

Chrishell Stause called him absolutely loud, wrong, and terrible to Gabby Windey and Nikki did not want to talk to him. Dorinda commented how bad it was that deserving contestants were evicted while someone like Tom was still a part of the season. Wells also joked about the pit stains, which have become a running joke in the reality television fandom.

